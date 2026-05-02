SpaceX launching 45 satellites to orbit early May 3: Watch it live

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A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launches 25 Starlink satellites from California's Vandenberg Space Force Base on April 26, 2026. It was SpaceX's 50th launch of the year.

SpaceX will launch 45 satellites to orbit from California early Sunday morning (May 3), and you can watch the action live.

A Falcon 9 rocket is scheduled to lift off from Vandenberg Space Force Base on Sunday during a 37-minute window that opens at 2:59 a.m. EDT (0659 GMT; 11:59 p.m. PDT on May 2 California time).

SpaceX will stream the liftoff live via its website and X account. Coverage will begin about 15 minutes before launch.

SpaceX calls the mission CAS500-2, after the primary payload going up — the CAS500-2 Earth-observation satellite, which was developed by the Korean Aerospace Research Institute.

South Korea's CAS500 ("Compact Advanced Satellite 500") program aims to operate a total of five satellites in low Earth orbit . These spacecraft will gather data for a variety of purposes , from disaster monitoring to crop observation.

Two of the satellites have reached orbit to date. CAS500-1 lifted off atop a Russian Soyuz rocket in March 2021, and a South Korean Nuri vehicle lofted CAS500-3 in November 2025 .

As its name suggests, CAS500-2 was supposed to be the second off the pad. It was booked to fly on a Soyuz in 2022, but Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February of that year sundered the international partnership that led to the deal, putting the satellite in mothballs for a spell.

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Forty-four other satellites are flying along with CAS500-2. They're a diverse bunch with many different operators — Argotec S.r.l, Exolaunch, Impulso.Space, Loft-EarthDaily, Lynk Global, True Anomaly and Planet Labs, according to SpaceX's mission description .

If all goes to plan on Sunday morning, the Falcon 9's first stage will land back at Vandenberg about 7.5 minutes after liftoff. It will be the 33rd launch and touchdown for this particular booster, which is designated B1071. That's just one off the company reuse record, which a Falcon 9 set in late March during a Starlink broadband-satellite launch.

CAS500-2 will be the first satellite to deploy from the Falcon 9's upper stage, at about 60 minutes after liftoff. The other payloads will follow suit over the next hour and a half.