Europe's powerful Ariane 6 rocket launching 32 Amazon internet satellites early April 30: Watch it live

Europe's most powerful rocket will roar into action early Thursday morning (April 30), and you can watch the action live.
An Ariane 6 heavy lifter topped with 32 Amazon Leo satellites is scheduled to launch from Europe's Spaceport in Kourou, French Guiana on Thursday, during a 49-minute window that opens at 4:08 a.m. EDT (0808 GMT; 5:08 a.m. local time in Kourou).
You can watch it live here at Space.com courtesy of Arianespace, the French company that operates the Ariane 6. You can also watch it directly via Arianespace.
Amazon Leo, previously known as Project Kuiper, is Amazon's answer to SpaceX's Starlink broadband megaconstellation. It won't be as big, however; Amazon Leo will eventually consist of about 3,200 satellites, whereas Starlink has more than 10,000 spacecraft (and counting).
Those 3,200 satellites will be lofted over the course of more than 80 launches, sent up by a variety of rockets — the Ariane 6, SpaceX's Falcon 9 and United Launch Alliance's Atlas V and Vulcan Centaur.
Just 10 of those missions have lifted off to date. The most recent one occurred on Monday (April 27), when an Atlas V carried 29 Amazon Leo satellites to orbit.
Thursday's mission, which Arianespace calls VA268, will be the seventh-ever flight of the Ariane 6 and the second of its most powerful variant, known as the 64, because it features four strap-on solid rocket boosters.
The first-ever Ariane 64 launch occurred in February, when the rocket delivered 32 Amazon Leo satellites to low Earth orbit. VA268 will attempt to do the same thing.
"For this mission, the launcher will carry the 32 satellites under its 20-meter-long fairing and deploy them into low Earth orbit following a mission lasting less than 2 hours from liftoff to separation of the last spacecraft," Arianespace representatives said in a statement last month.
There will be many more of these launches to come — 16, in fact. Amazon booked a total of 18 Ariane 6 flights for the constellation buildout.
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Michael Wall is the Spaceflight and Tech Editor for Space.com and joined the team in 2010. He primarily covers human and robotic spaceflight, military space, and exoplanets, but has been known to dabble in the space art beat. His book about the search for alien life, "Out There," was published on Nov. 13, 2018. Before becoming a science writer, Michael worked as a herpetologist and wildlife biologist. He has a Ph.D. in evolutionary biology from the University of Sydney, Australia, a bachelor's degree from the University of Arizona, and a graduate certificate in science writing from the University of California, Santa Cruz. To find out what his latest project is, you can follow Michael on Twitter.