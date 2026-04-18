Blue Origin reuses huge New Glenn rocket for 1st time, lands booster at sea (launch video)

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Jeff Bezos' space company just took a giant leap forward on its path to reusable orbital rockets, even as it tracks an "off-nominal" orbit of its latest satellite launch.

Blue Origin's huge New Glenn rocket launched into space for the third time ever Sunday morning (April 19) — but, in a first for the company, it soared into orbit powered by previously flown hardware. The mission, called NG-3, carried the massive payload BlueBird 7, a direct-to-cellphone internet satellite, to low Earth orbit (LEO), and flew atop the same first-stage booster core that launched NG-2, but with new engines. (Just over 2 hours after launch, Blue Origin confirmed the Bluebird 7 satellite was in an off-nominal orbit .)

"NG-3 is a huge flight for us. It's the first flight of our reflown booster," Jordan Charles, vice president of New Glenn for Blue Origin , said during launch commentary. "Definitely super proud of our refurbishment team for getting this rocket turned around in the time that they did," he added.

Liftoff for NG-3 occurred at 7:25 a.m. EDT (1125 GMT) from Blue Origin's Launch Complex 36 pad at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida. Blue Origin had hoped to launch the flight at 6:45 a.m. EDT (1045 GMT), at the start of a 2-hour window, but paused the countdown at T-3 minutes, 57 seconds for a bit due to an undisclosed reason. The clock resumed with a new launch time a just after 7 a.m. EDT.

Blue Origin's NG-3 New Glenn rocket soars into the Florida sky after a liftoff on April 19, 2026. (Image credit: Blue Origin)

Aside from the countdown hiccup, the rest of the launch appeared to go as planned.

New Glenn's first stage shut off its engines and separated from the upper part of the rocket about 3.5 minutes into flight, landing back on Blue Origin's droneship "Jacklyn" in the Atlantic Ocean around six minutes later.

Blue Origin workers across the country cheered loudly as the booster returned to Earth, chanting GS-1 (the technical name of the booster, which Blue Origin calls "Never Tell Me The Odds") during landing.

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Charles said Blue Origin engineers refurbished the thermal protection system along the base of the rocket the once more handle the heat of reentry.

"That gets pretty hot as you're coming in during our reentry process," Charles said. "So we want to definitely see and correlate a bit better our thermal environments as we're as we're flying this particular mission."

Image 1 of 3 The first stage of Blue Origin's New Glenn rocket (right) is seen separating from its upper stage after a successful launch of NG-3 on April 19, 2026. (Image credit: Blue Origin) A view of Earth during the launch of Blue Origin's NG-New Glenn rocket as seen from the booster. The shadow of its exhaust plume is visible across the left side of the image. (Image credit: Blue Origin) Blue Origin's NG-3 New Glenn rocket lifts off from Launch Compled 36 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida. (Image credit: Blue Origin)

Blue Origin also made guidance system upgrades to the booster for today's flight.

"We made a few tweaks with respect to how the rocket actually reenters, and then on the inside of the rocket, just making sure all of our systems continue to work as we as we expect that they will," Charles said.

The first reuse of a New Glenn first stage, even if its engines are new, is a significant step toward the company's ultimate vision for the rocket, whose first stages are designed to fly at least 25 times apiece.

Of the two New Glenn missions to date, only NG-2 successfully landed its first stage aboard the Jacklyn droneship. That mission launched NASA's ESCAPADE probes on a mission to Mars in November 2025. New Glenn debuted in January 2025, on a mission that reached orbit successfully but did not pull off a first-stage landing.

Blue Origin team members cheer during the successful landing of NG-3. (Image credit: Blue Origin)

A hefty payload

The main goal of Sunday's New Glenn rocket launch was not to demonstrate reusability, but to launch a massive satellite into orbit.



BlueBird 7 is the second "Block 2" satellite in the internet constellation of Texas-based company AST SpaceMobile. Its predecessor, BlueBird 6, launched