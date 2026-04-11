Watch SpaceX launch big 'Cygnus XL' cargo spacecraft toward the ISS today

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NASA’s Northrop Grumman Commercial Resupply Services 24 Launch - YouTube Watch On

SpaceX will launch a big cargo ship to orbit on this morning (April 11), and you can watch the action live.

A Falcon 9 rocket will lift off from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida on Saturday at 7:41 a.m. EDT (1141 GMT), sending Northrop Grumman's second "Cygnus XL" freighter toward the International Space Station (ISS).

You can watch it live via NASA, starting at 7:20 a.m. EDT (1120 GMT). Space.com will carry the agency's feed if, as expected, it's made available.

The robotic Cygnus XL will arrive at the ISS on Monday (April 13), when it will be grappled by the orbiting lab's Canadarm2 robotic arm.

The freighter will deliver about 11,000 pounds (4,990 kilograms) of science equipment and supplies to the astronauts aboard the station. That load-carrying capacity explains Cygnus XL's name: The original version of the freighter, which flew more than 20 missions to the ISS, maxed out at about 8,500 pounds (3,856 kg) of payload.

Saturday's launch will be the second flight of the Cygnus XL to date. The first one launched last September, also atop a SpaceX Falcon 9. It stayed attached to the ISS for six months, departing on March 12 to burn up in Earth's atmosphere. The mission profile is roughly the same for this second Cygnus XL.

Northrop Grumman’s frist Cygnus XL cargo craft is pictured installed to the International Space Station as it orbited 262 miles (422 kilometers) above the Atlantic Ocean off the coast of South Africa. (Image credit: NASA)

The Northrop Grumman vehicle is one of four robotic cargo spacecraft that service the ISS, along with Japan's HTV-X, Russia's Progress and SpaceX's Dragon .

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