SpaceX Dragon capsule delivers science and supplies to space station

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The cargo spacecraft docked at 6:37 a.m. EDT on Sunday (May 17).

a white spacecraft with a solar array panel covering one half of its trunk approaches docking with a space station
SpaceX's 34th Dragon cargo spacecraft to deliver science and supplies to the International Space Station docked at the orbiting outpost on Sunday, May 17, 2026. (Image credit: NASA)

A SpaceX Dragon capsule carry tons of science and supplies for the International Space Station crew successfully docked to the orbiting outpost on Sunday (May 17), two days after its launch.

The company's 34th mission under NASA's commercial resupply services (CRS) contract arrived at the space station at 6:37 a.m. EDT (1037 GMT). The Dragon autonomously docked to the forward-facing port of the Harmony module.

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Robert Z. Pearlman
Robert Z. Pearlman
collectSPACE.com Editor, Space.com Contributor

Robert Pearlman is a space historian, journalist and the founder and editor of collectSPACE.com, a daily news publication and community devoted to space history with a particular focus on how and where space exploration intersects with pop culture. Pearlman is also a contributing writer for Space.com and co-author of "Space Stations: The Art, Science, and Reality of Working in Space” published by Smithsonian Books in 2018.

In 2009, he was inducted into the U.S. Space Camp Hall of Fame in Huntsville, Alabama. In 2021, he was honored by the American Astronautical Society with the Ordway Award for Sustained Excellence in Spaceflight History. In 2023, the National Space Club Florida Committee recognized Pearlman with the Kolcum News and Communications Award for excellence in telling the space story along the Space Coast and throughout the world.