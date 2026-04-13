Huge Northrop Grumman Cygnus XL cargo ship arrives at space station

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Robotic capture of the S.S. Steven R. Nagel took place at 1:20 p.m. EDT on Monday (April 13).

A large robotic arm reaches and grapples a silver-cylindric spacecraft with round solar arrays outside a space station.
Northrop Grumman's CRS-24 Cygnus XL spacecraft, named the S.S. Steven R. Nagel, is captured by the Canadarm2 robotic arm ahead of its berthing at the International Space Station on Monday, April 13, 2026. (Image credit: NASA)

The S.S. Steven R. Nagel has arrived at the International Space Station.

The second of Northrop Grumman's Cygnus XL cargo spacecraft to deliver supplies to the orbiting outpost, the vehicle was captured by the space station's Canadarm2 robotic arm at 1:20 p.m. EDT (1720 GMT) on Monday (April 13).

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Robert Z. Pearlman
Robert Z. Pearlman
collectSPACE.com Editor, Space.com Contributor

Robert Pearlman is a space historian, journalist and the founder and editor of collectSPACE.com, a daily news publication and community devoted to space history with a particular focus on how and where space exploration intersects with pop culture. Pearlman is also a contributing writer for Space.com and co-author of "Space Stations: The Art, Science, and Reality of Working in Space” published by Smithsonian Books in 2018.

In 2009, he was inducted into the U.S. Space Camp Hall of Fame in Huntsville, Alabama. In 2021, he was honored by the American Astronautical Society with the Ordway Award for Sustained Excellence in Spaceflight History. In 2023, the National Space Club Florida Committee recognized Pearlman with the Kolcum News and Communications Award for excellence in telling the space story along the Space Coast and throughout the world.

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