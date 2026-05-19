The UFO files: What did we learn from the Pentagon's 1st big release?

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This image captured during NASA’s Apollo 17 moon mission in December 1972 contains three “dots” in a triangular formation in the lower right quadrant of the lunar sky that is clearly visible upon magnification of the image.

Earlier this month, the U.S. Department of Defense released what it termed "new, never-before-seen files" on unidentified anomalous phenomena (UAP), tagging it as a historic effort in transparency.

The UAP release came courtesy of the Trump administration's Presidential Unsealing and Reporting System for UAP Encounters, or PURSUE for short.

The posting involves 158 files — documents, photos and videos from NASA, the FBI, Defense Department, and State Department. Additional files are forthcoming, to be issued by the Department of Defense (DoD) "on a rolling basis." In a press statement, DoD Secretary Pete Hegseth remarked that his department is in lockstep with President Trump to bring unparalleled transparency regarding the government's understanding of UAP .

"These files, hidden behind classifications, have long fueled justified speculation — and it's time the American people see it for themselves," Hegseth said.

But just what are we seeing here? Space.com reached out to specialists to unravel what's behind sightings of UAP — or, as they used to be known, unidentified flying objects ( UFOs ).

'A useful beginning'

For some, there is a "so what" — maybe a ho-hum — reaction to the UAP data release. Those familiar with UFO records, documents, or even astronaut sightings note that almost all of the "never-before-seen" files have long been known .

"I would view this first tranche as a useful beginning in what I hope becomes regular releases of documents not previously available, well documented sighting investigations and videos that aren't stripped of all necessary information," said Mark Rodeghier, president and scientific director of the J. Allen Hynek Center for UFO Studies.

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Many of the FBI and other government files were already available, Rodeghier said, but fewer redactions and centralized access are still valuable.

"They allow researchers to check details more carefully and better reconstruct how official agencies received, evaluated and sometimes simply filed away UFO reports," Rodeghier added.

"Short videos and unresolved case summaries can be intriguing, but without the supporting metadata, investigative history and analysis, they are hard to evaluate," he said. "The real test will be whether future tranches provide complete case files, not just provocative fragments. True transparency means context, not just clips."

Similar in view is Robert Powell, an executive board member of the Scientific Coalition for UAP Studies .

"Recent government UAP disclosures have been valuable. They have confirmed that the public and the media regard this phenomenon as a matter of genuine importance," Powell said.

"But redacted files and the absence of credible scientific evaluation are not answers. They are a mandate," said Powell. "Academia and the scientific community can no longer afford to leave this field to institutions that operate in secrecy. The science of UAP must be conducted in the open, by those whose obligation is to the scientific evidence," he said.

More questions than answers

Also taking on "does it matter and who cares" is Alejandro Rojas, a consultant for Enigma Labs, a group appraising UAP via the use of cutting-edge technology and social intelligence.

"The UAP transparency movement didn't start with this administration," said Rojas. "It's been building in Congress for several years , driven by bipartisan oversight and persistent public pressure. What we're seeing now is the continuation of that effort, not the origin of it," he said.

As for the recent DoD release, "it feels somewhat unfinished," Rojas said. "There are many cases with minimal context, missing sensor data, and little accompanying analysis, as if the priority was getting something out the door rather than something useful."

But imperfect data released publicly, Rojas added, is still more valuable than perfect data sitting in a vault. "Even a messy dataset reveals patterns over time, and every case added to the public record is one more data point researchers and citizens can work with. The question is what comes next, because this release raises more questions than it answers," he said.

Missing: context and data

On the lack of context and data, Rojas said that, for any meaningful scientific analysis, you need more than a grainy infrared clip and a one-paragraph summary.

"These reports are largely missing the basics — coordinates, sensor parameters, altitude, speed confirmation. Many cases appear to have been flagged as UAP simply because there wasn't enough data to identify them, rather than because they exhibited genuinely anomalous behavior," said Rojas.

"That's not a criticism of the release," he added, "it's just the reality of what we're working with. Real analysis requires real data, and hopefully future releases include more of it."

Enigma Labs has built a website offering anyone — researchers, journalists, curious members of the public — the opportunity to search and explore these files as they come out, rather than hunting through a government portal.

"We're also collecting public sighting reports and giving people a community to discuss and analyze what's being released," Rojas added. "The goal is to make this process as open and accessible as possible, because transparency only works if people can actually find and use the information."

Real and inexplicable phenomena

For the first time in history, the White House and a number of government agencies "have acknowledged that there is a real and inexplicable phenomena occurring on a global basis that demands attention," said Michael Gold, president of Redwire Space, a space and defense company focused on advanced technologies.

Gold has experience delving into uncanny oddness in the skies. He served on NASA's UAP Independent Study Team that ran from 2022 to 2023. He said he's particularly grateful that the DoD (which the Trump administration has unofficially rebranded the Department of War) and NASA acknowledged that the object in the Apollo 17 imagery was real and unknown.

"The most powerful words in science are 'I don't know,' and I appreciate NASA and the Department of War being modest enough to acknowledge when a good explanation doesn't currently exist," said Gold. "Acknowledging anomalies is the first step to discovery, and is how scientific progress is made."

Gold emphasized that it's important to acknowledge the unprecedented nature of the White House's treatment of UAP. "I would like to compare the White House release to similar actions by prior administrations, but I can't, since there are none," he said.

The Trump administration and the agencies involved, Gold said, "should be applauded for supporting transparency despite what I'm certain were incredible and historic challenges to not just releasing information, but even just treating the UAP issue with the seriousness that it deserves."

Beginning, not an ending

In his 2024 testimony before Congress, Gold urged NASA to conduct a review of its archives for UAP.

"Another recommendation I made to Congress and supported by the NASA UAP Independent Study Team was for UAP to be added to NASA's Aviation Safety Reporting System [ASRS]," said Gold.

ASRS provides the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration with confidential data relative to safety anomalies. ASRS has provided the federal government with hundreds of thousands of confidential reports and has successfully operated for years, Gold said.

If UAP were added to the anomalies that ASRS collects, Gold said, every commercial pilot, crew member, and even passengers could act as sensors for UAP, providing a treasure trove of data.

"I hope that more files will be released soon that will show even more definitively anomalous behavior," Gold concluded. "I expect we are at the beginning, not an ending, of a very important moment in the history of science."