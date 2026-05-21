Watch Rocket Lab launch private Japanese Earth-observing satellite early on May 22

Rocket Lab will launch an Earth-observing radar satellite for the Japanese company Synspective early Friday morning (May 22), and you can watch the action live.
An Electron rocket carrying one of Synspective's Strix satellites is scheduled to lift off from Rocket Lab's New Zealand site on Friday at 5:30 a.m. EDT (0930 GMT; 9:30 p.m. local New Zealand time), on a mission called "Viva La Strix."
You can watch it live via Rocket Lab beginning at about 5:00 a.m. EDT (0900 GMT). Space.com will carry the feed if, as expected, the company makes it available.
Synspective is building out a "synthetic aperture radar (SAR) imaging constellation over Japan that provides data for urban development planning, construction and infrastructure monitoring, and disaster response," Rocket Lab wrote in a description of Friday's mission.
SAR satellites can peer through cloud cover and observe Earth in all lighting conditions, even darkness. That latter fact may explain the name that Tokyo-based Synspective gave to these satellites — Strix is a widespread genus of owls.
"Viva La Strix" will be the ninth mission that Rocket Lab flies for Synspective. And many more are on the docket.
"Rocket Lab has been the sole launch provider for Synspective's constellation since 2020, with another 18 missions booked to deliver the rest of their constellation to orbit before 2030," Rocket Lab wrote in the mission description.
If all goes according to plan on Friday, Electron will deploy the Strix satellite in low Earth orbit, at an altitude of 355 miles (572 kilometers).
The 59-foot-tall (18-meter-tall) Electron gives small satellites dedicated rides to Earth orbit and beyond. The rocket debuted with a test flight in May 2017 and has 77 liftoffs under its belt to date.
Rocket Lab has also flown seven missions with a suborbital version of Electron called HASTE, which allows customers to test hypersonic technologies in the space environment.
"Viva La Strix" will be the 78th launch to date for the 59-foot-tall (18-meter-tall) Electron, which debuted with a test flight in May 2017.
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Michael Wall is the Spaceflight and Tech Editor for Space.com and joined the team in 2010. He primarily covers human and robotic spaceflight, military space, and exoplanets, but has been known to dabble in the space art beat. His book about the search for alien life, "Out There," was published on Nov. 13, 2018. Before becoming a science writer, Michael worked as a herpetologist and wildlife biologist. He has a Ph.D. in evolutionary biology from the University of Sydney, Australia, a bachelor's degree from the University of Arizona, and a graduate certificate in science writing from the University of California, Santa Cruz. To find out what his latest project is, you can follow Michael on Twitter.