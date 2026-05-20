SpaceX launches 24 Starlink satellites on Falcon 9 launch from California

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A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket carrying 24 Starlink satellites lifted off from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California on Tuesday, May 19, 2026.

SpaceX expanded its low Earth orbit megaconstellation on Tuesday (May 19), adding 24 more Starlink satellites on a successful launch from California.

A Falcon 9 rocket lifted off at 10:46 p.m. EDT (0246 GMT on May 20 or 7:46 p.m. PDT local time) from Space Launch Complex 4 East at Vandenberg Space Force Base in southern California. The Starlink satellites (Group 17-42), still mounted in the rocket's upper stage, reached a preliminary orbit about 8 minutes and 40 seconds after their launch.

The two-dozen internet high-bandwidth relay units were on track to be deployed about 50 minutes later.

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The first stage of a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket stands poised on its landing legs as they steady the booster atop a Pacific Ocean-based droneship, "Of Course I Still Love You" on Tuesday, May 19, 2026. (Image credit: SpaceX)

Previous Booster B1103 launches 1 Starlink mission

The Falcon 9 rocket, booster 1103, completed its first reuse (second flight) by landing on the Pacific Ocean-based droneship, "Of Course I Still Love."

Tuesday's launch brought the Starlink satellite network to just under 10,500 working units, according to tracker Jonathan McDowell.

The launch was SpaceX's 58th mission of the year, and the company's 651st successful launch since 2010.