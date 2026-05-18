SpaceX Starship Flight 12 launch updates: 1st Starship V3 will now launch on May 21

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SpaceX Starship Flight 12 will now launch on May 21 The 12th test flight of SpaceX's Starship megarocket has slipped yet again, to Thursday evening (May 21). That's the second delay in the past two days; SpaceX had originally targeted Tuesday (May 19) for the launch but pushed it to Wednesday (May 20). And now Wednesday is off the table as well . Starship Flight 12 is currently targeted to lift off from SpaceX 's Starbase site in South Texas on Thursday, during a 90-minute window that opens at 6:30 p.m. EDT (2230 GMT; 5:30 local time in Texas). You can watch it here at Space.com when the time comes. The test flight will send Starship's upper stage on a suborbital trajectory partway around the world, with splashdown coming in the Indian Ocean off Western Australia about 65 minutes after liftoff. Starship's Super Heavy first stage will make a controlled splashdown of its own in the Gulf of Mexico about seven minutes after launch. Flight 12 will mark the debut of Starship Version 3 (V3), the biggest and most powerful iteration of the rocket to date. It features many upgrades over its predecessors, which helps explain the long gap in Starship flights. The megarocket last took to the sky in October 2025 .

What time is Starship V3 launch? Road closure clues SpaceX conducts a launch rehearsal with its first Starship V3 megarocket at its Starbase site in South Texas on May 11, 2026. (Image credit: SpaceX) With SpaceX's Starship V3 test flight just a few days away, I thought it might be helpful to make a guide to the timing of the mission.



In my latest story - helpfully titled " What time is SpaceX's Starship V3 launch on May 20? (Starship Flight 12 timeline) " - I've laid out a what has become a fairly standard timeline for SpaceX's Starship launches. Based on the information we have now, it is a pretty good idea of what to expect. Here's the basics: On Wednesday, May 20, SpaceX will attempt to launch its Starship V3 at 6:30 p.m. EDT (2230 GMT). It will actually be 5:30 p.m. local time at SpaceX's Starbase, Texas launch site. SpaceX's livestream of the launch will begin about 45 minutes BEFORE liftoff, so you'll want to tune in around 5:45 p.m. EDT (2145 GMT). HOWEVER! SpaceX has said the launch window opens at 6:30 p.m. EDT, so there is wiggle room and the exact time could change. In the past, Starship launch windows have varied from 30 minutes to 2 hours. So it's possible the launch time will be later what SpaceX has said. The launch day could change as well. In fact it already has. As I say in my piece, SpaceX initially aimed for a May 19 launch , but pushed the Starship flight back 24 hours without explanation (probably for more preflight checks). But TODAY, we received a new road closure alert from Starbase, Texas officials. That alert states that the town is closing off public access to the roads around SpaceX's Starbase test site (which is near a public beach), from May 19 through the end of May 21, which suggests a potential back up launch day of at least May 21 is available. Tariq Malik Editor-in-Chief, Space.com