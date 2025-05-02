Will SpaceX's Starbase become a city? Voters will decide on May 3

News
By published

The manufacturing and launch hub for SpaceX's Starship megarocket could soon be Texas' newest city.

Five towering starship segments stand near cranes against a blue sky, by a dusty road walked on by a guy in a backwards white ball cap and tshirt.
Upper-stage Starship spacecraft and a Super Heavy booster stand at the end of a road next to SpaceX's Starship assembly facility in Starbase, Texas, on Nov. 16, 2023. (Image credit: Space.com / Josh Dinner)

SpaceX could soon have its own city in South Texas.

In December, Elon Musk's company submitted a petition requesting an election to potentially incorporate its Starbase site — the manufacturing and launch hub for its new Starship megarocket — as a city.

And now the time has come: The election will be held on Saturday (May 3).

If you're expecting some late-night vote-counting drama, you'll probably be disappointed.

"The election is likely to go Musk’s way. That’s because most of the voters work for him," wrote Lauren McGaughy of The Texas Newsroom, a collaboration of public radio stations in the Lone Star State.

"The Texas Newsroom obtained a list of the 283 voters eligible to cast a ballot in the Starbase special election," McGaughy added. "More than 3 in 5 work for SpaceX, according to an analysis of LinkedIn profiles and social media posts documenting their employment. An additional 20 were among the dozens of people who signed a petition calling for the incorporation vote."

So at least two-thirds of the folks eligible to vote in Saturday's election "either work for SpaceX or have already indicated their support for the new City of Starbase," she wrote. "The number could be much higher."

Related Stories:

SpaceX wants Starbase to become an official city in Texas

SpaceX loses Starship rocket stage again, but catches giant Super Heavy booster during Flight 8 launch (video)

Starship and Super Heavy explained

Starship is the biggest and most powerful rocket ever built, and it's designed to be fully and rapidly reusable. SpaceX thinks the vehicle will make Mars settlement — a long-held dream of Musk's — economically feasible at long last.

Making Starbase a city is a step along that ambitious path as well, according to the company.

"To continue growing the workforce necessary to rapidly develop and manufacture Starship, we need the ability to grow Starbase as a community," SpaceX said in the December 2024 petition, which was addressed to Cameron County Judge Eddie Treviño Jr.

"Incorporating Starbase will streamline the processes required to build the amenities necessary to make the area a world-class place to live — for hundreds already calling it home, as well as for prospective workers eager to help build humanity's future in space," the company added.

Join our Space Forums to keep talking space on the latest missions, night sky and more! And if you have a news tip, correction or comment, let us know at: community@space.com.

Mike Wall
Mike Wall
Senior Space Writer

Michael Wall is a Senior Space Writer with Space.com and joined the team in 2010. He primarily covers exoplanets, spaceflight and military space, but has been known to dabble in the space art beat. His book about the search for alien life, "Out There," was published on Nov. 13, 2018. Before becoming a science writer, Michael worked as a herpetologist and wildlife biologist. He has a Ph.D. in evolutionary biology from the University of Sydney, Australia, a bachelor's degree from the University of Arizona, and a graduate certificate in science writing from the University of California, Santa Cruz. To find out what his latest project is, you can follow Michael on Twitter.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about private spaceflight

NASA has used the US military for astronaut rescue for decades. So why ask private companies for help now?

SpaceX's next private astronaut mission to ISS, Ax-4, to launch May 29 for Axiom Space

Ruko F11PRO 2 drone review
See more latest
Most Popular
The Artemis 1 SLS rocket ignites as seen from the press site at Kennedy Space Center on Nov. 16, 2022.
Reshaping our return to the moon: Trump's 2026 budget gives Artemis a major facelift
The NASA logo on the wall of a building. In front, there&#039;s some construction equipment.
Experts alarmed as White House proposes 'largest single-year cut to NASA in American history'
a streak of light against a starry night sky
Look up! How to see the Eta Aquarid meteor shower 2025 peak overnight on May 5-6
Borderlands 4
'Borderlands 4' shows off new planet Kairos in gameplay deep dive, and it's coming a week earlier than we expected (video)
a black granite site featuring a blue nasa logo depicting stars and a v-shaped spacecraft beside the text &quot;mary w. jackson nasa headquarters&quot;
Trump administration proposes slashing NASA budget by 24%
a colorful cluster of globs of light, each a different galaxy, as seen through a powerful telescope
Gaze at a cluster of glowing galaxies | Space photo of the day for May 2, 2025
SpaceX test-fires a Starship upper stage ahead of Starship&#039;s upcoming ninth test flight. SpaceX shared this photo via X on May 1, 2025.
SpaceX fires up Starship spacecraft ahead of 9th test flight (photo)
An artist&#039;s interpretation of a trans-Neptunian object.
New JWST observations of 'trans-Neptunian objects' could help reveal our solar system's past
Composite image of the moon created using data gathered by the joint NASA-DoD Clementine mission in 1994
DARPA wants a spacecraft to search for water on the moon
two images: on the left, an off-white ball-shaped spacecraft capsule marked by the letters &quot;CCCP&quot;; on the right, four images of a roughly ball-shaped white splotch on a white background
New images of Soviet Venus lander falling to Earth suggest its parachute may be out