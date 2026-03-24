Watch Rocket Lab launch Europe's 1st 2 'Celeste' navigation satellites early March 25

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ESA’s Celeste mission launch 1 - YouTube Watch On

Rocket Lab will launch two pioneering navigation satellites early on Wednesday morning (March 25), and you can watch the action live.

An Electron rocket carrying the first two satellites for the European Space Agency 's (ESA) Celeste navigation constellation is scheduled to lift off from Rocket Lab 's New Zealand site on Wednesday at 5:14 a.m. EDT (0914 GMT; 10:14 p.m. local New Zealand time).

You can watch it live here at Space.com, courtesy of ESA, or directly via the space agency . Coverage will begin about 20 minutes before launch.

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A Rocket Lab Electron rocket launches on the "Insight at Speed is a Friend Indeed" mission from New Zealand on March 5, 2026. (Image credit: Rocket Lab)

Celeste is Europe's first satellite-navigation effort in low Earth orbit (LEO).

The initiative "will demonstrate how a complementary layer flying closer to Earth can enhance Europe’s current Galileo system in medium Earth orbit (MEO), boosting the overall resilience, enhancing its performance and opening opportunities for new service capabilities directly from LEO," ESA officials wrote in a description of Wednesday's launch .

The first phase of the Celeste program will loft a demonstration constellation of 11 satellites. The satellites going up on Wednesday are the first two of that group.

If all goes according to plan on Wednesday's launch, which Rocket Lab calls "Daughter of the Stars," Electron will deliver the two satellites to a circular orbit 510 kilometers (317 miles) above Earth. The first spacecraft will deploy 20 minutes after liftoff, and the second will follow four minutes later.

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