Watch Atlas V rocket launch 29 Amazon internet satellites to orbit today

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Rocket Launch: Amazon Leo 6 - YouTube Watch On

A United Launch Alliance (ULA) Atlas V rocket is scheduled to launch 29 of Amazon's internet satellites to orbit tonight (April 27), and you can watch it live.

The Atlas V is scheduled to lift off from Florida's Cape Canaveral Space Force Station tonight during a 29-minute window that opens at 8:52 p.m. EDT (0052 GMT on April 28).

You can watch it live here at Space.com courtesy of ULA, or directly via the company . Coverage will begin about 20 minutes before launch.

A United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket lifts off from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station on April 4, 2026, carrying 29 satellites for the Amazon Leo broadband constellation. (Image credit: ULA)

ULA calls tonight's mission Amazon Leo 6, because it will be the sixth that the company flies to help build out the Amazon Leo broadband constellation in low Earth orbit .

The network, a rival to SpaceX's Starlink internet megaconstellation, will eventually consist of more than 3,200 satellites, if all goes to plan.

It will take more than 80 launches by a variety of rockets to finish assembling Amazon Leo, which used to be known as Project Kuiper. Just nine of these liftoffs have occurred to date. The Atlas V has flown five of them, SpaceX 's Falcon 9 has launched three and Arianespace's Ariane 6 rocket has launched one.

The Ariane 6's tally will increase soon, however; it's scheduled to launch an Amazon Leo mission from French Guiana early on Tuesday morning (April 28).

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The first four Atlas V Amazon Leo missions sent 27 of the broadband satellites skyward. Amazon Leo 5, which launched on April 4 , boosted that number to 29 and set a new record for the heaviest payload ever flown by an Atlas V in the process — 18 tons.

Amazon Leo 6 will likely tie that mark, as it is also launching 29 Amazon Leo satellites to the final frontier.