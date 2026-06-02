Will SpaceX still be a launch company after its historic IPO?

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On May 20, SpaceX filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) key documentation for an initial public offering (IPO) of stock.

An IPO signals that a private company is now selling shares to the public on a stock exchange. SpaceX's long-anticipated move could become the largest IPO in history , perhaps giving a $2 trillion dollar valuation to the company, which will soon be listed on the ticker as SPCX.

SpaceX 's SEC Form S-1 is a vital registration step for U.S.-based companies planning an IPO, detailing significant corporate information to assist investors.

"This prospectus contains forward-looking statements that are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control," SpaceX wrote in the S-1 . "You should read this entire prospectus carefully before making an investment decision."

The prospectus adds: "We face a number of challenges relating to our business and growth strategy and, ultimately, the achievement of our mission to make life multiplanetary, understand the true nature of the universe , and extend the light of consciousness to the stars ."

Space.com reached out to a number of experts about what the SpaceX IPO means for markets and individual investors — and the implications for a new wave of high-tech listings seeking fame and fortune.

The Elon factor

Shaun Davies is an associate professor of finance at the Leeds School of Business at the University of Colorado Boulder. He told Space.com that people should view this as much bigger than just "another IPO."

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"This could be one of the largest IPOs in history, both from a valuation perspective and from the sheer amount of attention it will attract," Davies said. "Everyone will be watching because of the Elon factor … Love him or hate him, you know who he is."

What makes it unique is that SpaceX is no longer just a rocket company, Davies said. "When people hear 'SpaceX,' they think rockets , NASA partnerships, and commercial space travel. That is certainly part of the story," he said.

But this is also tied to the company's Starlink internet megaconstellation and increasingly to xAI, a division of SpaceX, and the broader artificial intelligence (AI) arms race that is playing out right now, said Davies.

Similar in view is Ann Lipton, a professor and the Laurence W. DeMuth Chair at the University of Colorado Boulder's School of Law.

Lipton said the hype surrounding the IPO "does seem to have piqued investor interest in space stocks more generally. But it's true that the financials being disclosed suggest that SpaceX's profitability is being used to finance artificial intelligence development ."

"We believe we have identified the largest actionable total addressable market (TAM) in human history." Chart shows SpaceX's estimated TAM by segment. (Image credit: SEC filing/SpaceX)

New opportunities

First of all, congratulations should go to Elon Musk and the team at SpaceX that made the IPO possible, said Scott Pace, director of the Space Policy Institute and a professor of the practice of international affairs at George Washington University's Elliott School of International Affairs.

"Secondly, I believe fundamental drivers of growth will be information technologies that integrate communications, data and artificial intelligence using space in new ways," said Pace.

"The iconic rocket launches and landings that the public sees have just opened the door to new opportunities," he added.

Almost irrational exuberance

"No commercial space firm has had a greater impact on private investor interest than SpaceX," said Scott Sacknoff, manager of the SPADE Defense Index, which develops and manages sector, thematic and regional equity indexes that can be used to benchmark markets.

"Its forthcoming IPO has seen mainstream investor enthusiasm ramp up to a level of almost irrational exuberance," said Sacknoff. "Investment capital is flowing into the sector at unprecedented levels, and publicly traded space companies have seen stock prices rise 60-100% this year."

What will happen following the IPO is unclear, Sacknoff said, as capital is likely to shift from other firms as investors buy shares in SpaceX. "At a $1.75 trillion valuation, investors that make money will likely be traders, not buy-and-hold investors," he said.

SpaceX is now not a launch company, Sacknoff added: "It is a conglomerate with exposure to AI, advertising, communications and space manufacturing and operations." A rumored merger with Tesla, he said, will only diversify the firm further into automobiles, power storage and more.

Not just a rockets story

"There are a lot of moving pieces here," Davies emphasized. "It is aerospace, communications infrastructure, defense technology and AI all wrapped into one company. That is part of why investors are so fascinated by it."

"This is not just a rockets story anymore," he continued. A successful SpaceX IPO would return a tremendous amount of capital back to investors and could help open more opportunities for the broader IPO market for other companies that have been waiting on the sidelines, Davies said.

On the other hand, he added, if a deal this large struggles, "it could effectively shut down the IPO market for a while, particularly for speculative growth companies that have been waiting on the sidelines."

That is why so many people will be watching this closely.

"In many ways, SpaceX could become the bellwether for the next phase of the IPO market," Davies concluded.