The cosmos wears a galactic sombrero | Space photo of the day for April 29, 2026

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Messier 104, or the Sombrero galaxy. (Image credit: CTIO/NOIRLab/DOE/NSF/AURAImage Processing: T.A. Rector (University of Alaska Anchorage/NSF NOIRLab), D. de Martin & M. Zamani (NSF NOIRLab))

The Sombrero galaxy looks like a work of science fiction in a stunning new image showcasing its hat-shaped appearance in stunning detail.

What is it?

Messier 104, nicknamed the Sombrero galaxy , is a spiral galaxy located about 28 million light-years from Earth.

At an apparent magnitude of +8, it's too dim to see with the naked eye. However, binoculars or a small telescope will reveal its distinctive, wide, sombrero shape, making it a favorite target for skywatchers.

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If you're looking for Messier 104 in the night sky, you can find it in the constellation Virgo .

This image of the far-off galaxy was captured using the Department of Energy-fabricated Dark Energy Camera (DECam), mounted on the U.S. National Science Foundation Victor M. Blanco 4-meter Telescope at Cerro Tololo Inter-American Observatory. The observatory is part of the National Science Foundations' NOIRLab (formally the National Optical-Infrared Astronomy Research Laboratory), the U.S. center for ground-based nighttime optical astronomy.

Why is it incredible?

It's no secret how the Sombrero galaxy got its nickname. With a very distinctive, wide and flat shape and it really does look like a cosmic sombrero.

The name itself has no scientific meaning — it's simply a reflection of a very human habit of finding familiar shapes in the unfamiliar.

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