SpaceX to launch 7th batch of next-gen spy satellites for US government tonight

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launches the NROL-167 mission for the U.S. National Reconnaissance Office from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California on Oct. 24, 2024.

SpaceX plans to launch another batch of U.S. spy satellites from California's central coast tonight (Jan. 9).

A Falcon 9 rocket is set to lift off from Vandenberg Space Force Base tonight at 10:52 p.m. EST (7:52 p.m. local California time; 0352 GMT on Jan. 11) on the NROL-153 mission for the U.S. National Reconnaissance Office (NRO).

SpaceX will webcast the action live via its X account, with coverage beginning about 10 minutes before launch.

NROL-153 is the seventh launch servicing the NRO's "proliferated architecture," which the agency has described as consisting of "numerous, smaller satellites designed for capability and resilience."

Related: SpaceX launches next-gen US spy satellites on 100th Falcon 9 flight of the year (video, photos)

We don't know much beyond that, as the NRO tends to be tight-lipped about its orbiting assets. However, the proliferated architecture satellites are thought to be "Starshield" craft — modified versions of SpaceX's Starlink internet satellites featuring some high-tech reconnaissance gear.

The previous six proliferated architecture missions also flew on Falcon 9 rockets from Vandenberg, between May and December of last year.

Get the Space.com Newsletter Breaking space news, the latest updates on rocket launches, skywatching events and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

If all goes according to plan, the Falcon 9's first stage will come down for a landing on the drone ship named "Of Course I Still Love You" in the Pacific Ocean about eight minutes after liftoff tonight.

It will be the 22nd launch and landing for this particular booster, according to a SpaceX mission description.

The rocket's upper stage, meanwhile, will continue carrying its clandestine satellites to orbit. We don't know when or where exactly they will be deployed; SpaceX's mission description does not provide that information.