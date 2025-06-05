SpaceX launches Starlink satellite stack from Vandenberg Space Force Base (photos)

SpaceX launched another batch of its Starlink satellites this evening (June 4) from California.

A Falcon 9 rocket launched SpaceX's Starlink 11-22 mission from Vandenberg Space Force Base today at 7:40 p.m. EDT (2340 GMT; 4:40 p.m. local time in California).

The stack of 27 Starlink satellites began their journey into low Earth orbit (LEO) aboard a Falcon 9 first-stage booster designated B1063. This was the 26th launch of B1063, which has now supported 18 Starlink missions.

Today's liftoff was the 68th Falcon 9 launch of 2025 already. (Image credit: SpaceX)

The nine Merlin engines at the bottom of B1063 shut down approximately 2.5 minutes after liftoff, followed immediately by the separation of the booster from the Falcon 9's upper stage.

About 8.5 minutes after liftoff, the B1063 landed safely on SpaceX's Of Course I Still Love You drone ship, stationed in the Pacific Ocean. Its successful landing inches it closer to SpaceX's record-holder B1067, which has flown a total of 28 launches.

The rocket's upper stage continued toward LEO, ultimately deploying the 27 Starlink satellites there about one hour into flight. Each satellite will maneuver into more specific orbits within the Starlink's megaconstellation over the next few days.

Graphic showing the general outline for SpaceX's rocket landing on a droneship at sea. (Image credit: SpaceX)

SpaceX's Starlink network consists of more than 7,600 operational satellites and counting. As a whole, they operate in a lattice that provides a blanket of coverage to nearly all of the planet. Starlink offers users a high-speed internet connection from anywhere customers are able to point their Starlink receiver toward the sky (other than the poles).

Tonight's launch was SpaceX's 68th Falcon 9 mission of 2025 and 71st overall liftoff so far this year. The additional three were test flights of Starship, SpaceX's next-generation super-heavy-lift rocket, which most recently launched on May 27.