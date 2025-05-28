SpaceX launches Starship Flight 9 to space in historic reuse of giant megarocket (video)

Starship is back in action.

SpaceX's 403-foot-tall (123 meters) megarocket launched on its ninth-ever test flight today (May 27), an important mission that aimed to break a two-flight upper-stage failure streak and featured the first significant reuse of Starship hardware.

"That was incredible!" Jessie Anderson, SpaceX manufacturing engineering manager, said during the company's Flight 9 webcast, just after the giant rocket lifted off. "We could feel the building shaking here, feel the vehicle's power."

SpaceX's Starship megarocket launches on its ninth-ever test flight, on May 27, 2025. (Image credit: SpaceX)

SpaceX is developing Starship, the biggest and most powerful rocket ever built, to help humanity settle the moon and Mars, among other tasks.

The vehicle consists of two elements, a giant booster called Super Heavy and a 171-foot-tall (52 m) upper-stage spacecraft known as Starship, or simply "Ship." Both are designed to be fully and rapidly rapidly reusable, and both are powered by SpaceX's new Raptor engine — 33 of them for Super Heavy and six for Ship.

Before today, a fully stacked Starship had lifted off eight times, on each occasion from SpaceX's Starbase site in South Texas (which recently became the Lone Star State's newest city). Two of those flights occurred this year — on Jan. 16 and March 6. Both had similar, somewhat disappointing outcomes.

On Flight 7 and Flight 8, Super Heavy performed flawlessly, acing its engine burn and then returning to Starbase for a catch by the launch tower's "chopstick" arms. But Ship had problems: It exploded less than 10 minutes after launch on both missions, raining debris down on the Turks and Caicos Islands and The Bahamas, respectively.

Though the two Ship failures occurred at similar times during flight, they had different root causes, according to SpaceX. A powerful "harmonic response" likely led to propellant leaks on Flight 7, whereas a hardware failure in a Raptor engine was responsible for the Flight 8 fireworks, the company determined.

SpaceX took pains to minimize the chances that such issues would crop up on future flights, making significant hardware changes and conducting a number of engine trials on the ground in Texas. Flight 9 put such work to the test — and it broke new ground as well.

Starship rises into the South Texas skies on Flight 9. (Image credit: SpaceX)

The mission lifted off from Starbase today at 7:37 p.m. EDT (2337 GMT; 6:37 p.m. local Texas time), sending the 40-story-tall rocket into the Texas sky atop a pillar of flame.

And it was a milestone launch, marking the first-ever reuse of a Super Heavy booster; this one earned its wings on Flight 7 in January. (SpaceX swapped out just four of its Raptors after that mission, meaning that 29 of the engines that flew today were flight-proven.)

"Lessons learned from the first booster refurbishment and subsequent performance in flight will enable faster turnarounds of future reflights as progress is made towards vehicles requiring no hands-on maintenance between launches," the company wrote in a Flight 9 mission preview.

The Super Heavy had a somewhat different job to do today; it conducted a variety of experiments on its way back down to Earth. For example, the booster performed a controlled rather than randomized return flip and hit the atmosphere at a different angle.

"By increasing the amount of atmospheric drag on the vehicle, a higher angle of attack can result in a lower descent speed, which in turn requires less propellant for the initial landing burn," SpaceX wrote in the mission preview. "Getting real-world data on how the booster is able to control its flight at this higher angle of attack will contribute to improved performance on future vehicles, including the next generation of Super Heavy."

These experiments complicated Super Heavy's flight profile compared to previous missions, making another "chopsticks" catch at Starbase a tougher proposition. So, rather than risk damaging the launch tower and other infrastructure, SpaceX decided to bring the booster back for a "hard splashdown" in the Gulf of Mexico on Flight 9.

That was the plan, anyway; Super Heavy didn't quite make it that far. The booster broke apart about 6 minutes and 20 seconds into today's flight, just after beginning its landing burn.

"Confirmation that the booster did demise," Dan Huot, of SpaceX's communications team, said during the webcast today. Super Heavy's flight ended "before it was able to get through landing burn," he added.

Ship, by contrast, improved its performance on Flight 9. It reached space on a suborbital trajectory that's taking it eastward over the Atlantic Ocean, with a splashdown planned off the coast of Western Australia about 65 minutes after liftoff — the same basic path the vehicle took on the truncated Flight 7 and Flight 8.

But Ship's flight got choppy after that. The vehicle was supposed to deploy eight dummy versions of SpaceX's Starlink satellites about 18.5 minutes after liftoff today, which would have marked a landmark first for the Starship program. That didn't happen, however; the payload door couldn't open fully, so SpaceX abandoned the deployment try.

Then, about 30 minutes after launch, Ship started to tumble.

"As you can see in some of the views and from some of the telemetry, we are in a little bit of a spin," Huot said during the webcast. "We did spring a leak in some of the fuel tank systems inside of Starship, which, a lot of those are used for your attitude control. And so, at this point, we've essentially lost our attitude control with Starship."

As a result, SpaceX nixed a plan to relight on of Ship's Raptor engines in space, a test that was supposed to happen about 38 minutes after launch.

SpaceX is also performing a number of Ship experiments on Flight 9 that are geared toward facilitating launch-tower catches and rapid reuse with the upper stage in the future. For example, the company removed some of Ship's heat-shield tiles "to stress-test vulnerable areas across the vehicle during reentry," according to the Flight 9 preview.

SpaceX is also testing alternative heat-shield materials, including one type that features an active cooling system. And Ship is flying today with "functional catch fittings," so SpaceX can see how this reuse-enabling hardware performs holds up against the rigors of launch and reentry.

"Developmental testing by definition is unpredictable," SpaceX wrote in the Flight 9 preview. "But by putting hardware in a flight environment as frequently as possible, we're able to quickly learn and execute design changes as we seek to bring Starship online as a fully and rapidly reusable vehicle."