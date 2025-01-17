Watch SpaceX Starship explode over Atlantic Ocean on Flight Test 7 (videos)

Earth as seen from the upper stage of SpaceX's seventh Starship vehicle during its test flight on Jan. 16, 2025. The vehicle suffered an anomaly and exploded in Earth's atmosphere around 8.5 minutes after launch.

SpaceX knows how to put on a show.

The company launched the seventh flight test of its Starship megarocket this afternoon from its Starbase site in South Texas. The 403-foot-tall (123 meters) vehicle lifted off successfully and achieved stage separation. And its first-stage booster, called Super Heavy, made it back down to Starbase for a dramatic catch by its launch tower's "chopstick" arms.

But some eight minutes into the flight, SpaceX lost contact with the Starship upper stage, known as Ship. It's currently unknown what caused the problem, but one thing is certain: Ship went out with a bang.

The 171-foot-tall (52 meters) spacecraft exploded over the Atlantic Ocean near the Turks and Caicos islands around 8.5 minutes after launch, creating a spectacular sky show witnessed by many people in the area.

And a fair few of these folks posted their photos and videos on X, the social media site owned by SpaceX founder and CEO Elon Musk.

Just saw the most insane #spacedebris #meteorshower right now in Turks and Caicos ⁦@elonmusk⁩ what is it?? pic.twitter.com/a7f4MbEB8QJanuary 16, 2025

Starship Flight 7 breaking up and re-entering over Turks and Caicos pic.twitter.com/iuQ0YAy17OJanuary 16, 2025

What is is @elonmusk #Starship pic.twitter.com/MlofMbMgejJanuary 16, 2025

Starship from the Icon of the Seas (Caribbean Sea) @SpaceX @elonmusk pic.twitter.com/1zzspKDgNUJanuary 16, 2025

Here's the exact moment Ship 33 experienced a RUD. https://t.co/in2nZBWNV8 pic.twitter.com/iI7DtLiZlEJanuary 16, 2025

"Starship experienced a rapid unscheduled disassembly during its ascent burn. Teams will continue to review data from today's flight test to better understand root cause. With a test like this, success comes from what we learn, and today’s flight will help us improve Starship’s reliability," SpaceX said via X this evening.

"Rapid unscheduled disassemblies" — SpaceX's favored term for explosions — are not uncommon during the development of new rockets.

And SpaceX certainly won't be deterred by today's results; the company is used to working fast, flying often and incorporating lessons learned on test flights into the next vehicle build. And there was a silver lining today — the Super Heavy "chopsticks" catch, which showcased SpaceX's planned recovery strategy for both the booster and Ship.

Today's catch was the second such snag for SpaceX, which first pulled off the feat in October on Starship Flight 5.