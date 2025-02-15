SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launches 21 Starlink satellites on record-setting 26th flight (photos)

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launches 21 Starlink internet satellites to orbit from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida on Feb. 15, 2025.

SpaceX has broken its rocket-reuse record yet again.

A Falcon 9 rocket launched 21 of the company's Starlink broadband satellites to orbit early this morning (Feb. 15), rising off a pad at Florida's Cape Canaveral Space Force Station at 1:14 a.m. EST (0614 GMT).

It was the 26th liftoff for the rocket's first stage, breaking a reuse mark that SpaceX set just last month. Fifteen of those 26 missions have sent Starlink satellites skyward, according to a company mission description.

Falcon 9 lands on the A Shortfall of Gravitas droneship, completing the first 26th launch and landing of an orbital class rocket pic.twitter.com/x18IxIGtNkFebruary 15, 2025

The booster came back to Earth as planned today, touching down on a platform in the Atlantic Ocean about eight minutes after liftoff.

"Falcon 9 lands on the A Shortfall of Gravitas droneship, completing the first 26th launch and landing of an orbital class rocket," SpaceX wrote in a post on X this morning that shared video of the descent and landing.

The Falcon 9's upper stage, meanwhile, deployed the 21 Starlink satelites, 13 of which have direct-to-cell capability, into low Earth orbit about 65 minutes after launch as planned.

Related: Starlink satellite train: how to see and track it in the night sky

Get the Space.com Newsletter Breaking space news, the latest updates on rocket launches, skywatching events and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The Falcon 9's first stage rests on the deck of a droneship after acing its record 26th launch and landing. (Image credit: SpaceX)

This morning's launch was the 20th Falcon 9 liftoff of the year, and the 14th devoted to building out the Starlink broadband constellation. Starlink is by far the largest spacecraft network ever assembled; it currently consists of nearly 7,000 operational satellites.

This same Falcon 9 first stage last flew just over a month ago, on Jan. 10. That launch, the booster's 25th, was also a Starlink mission.