SpaceX to launch Indonesian communications satellite today

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launches the USSF-124 mission for the U.S. Space Force from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida on Feb. 14, 2024. In the foreground is another Falcon 9, which launched Intuitive Machines’ Odysseus moon lander from Kennedy Space Center later that same day.

SpaceX's busy 2024 will continue with another launch today (Feb. 20), if all goes according to plan.

A Falcon 9 rocket is scheduled to launch the Merah Putih 2 communications satellite from Florida's Cape Canaveral Space Force Station today, during a two-hour window that opens at 3:11 p.m. EST (2011 GMT).

SpaceX will stream the launch live via its X account, starting about 15 minutes before the window opens.

The Falcon 9's first stage will come back to Earth about 8.5 minutes after liftoff today, making a vertical landing on the droneship Just Read the Instructions in the Atlantic Ocean.

It will be the 17th launch and landing for this particular booster, according to a SpaceX mission description. That's two shy of the company's reuse record, which it set in December 2023.

The rocket's upper stage, meanwhile, will continue powering its way skyward, eventually deploying Merah Putih 2 into geosynchronous transfer orbit about 33.5 minutes after liftoff.

Once it's up and running, the 8,800-pound (4,000 kilograms) satellite will provide fast internet service for customers in Indonesia for the next 15 years or so. It will be operated by Telkomsat, a state-owned Indonesian telecom company.

Today's launch will be the 16th for SpaceX already in 2024. Three of this year's launches came in a 23-hour span over Feb. 14 and Feb. 15, when the company launched the classified USSF-124 mission for the U.S. Space Force, sent the private IM-1 moon-landing mission skyward and lofted a set of its own Starlink satellites.

And the launch cadence could ramp up as 2024 proceeds; SpaceX representatives have said that the company plans to launch 144 orbital missions this year.