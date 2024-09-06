SpaceX launches next-gen US spy satellites on 2nd leg of spaceflight doubleheader

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket carrying the NROL-113 mission lifts off from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California on Thursday, Sept. 5, 2024.

SpaceX continues to keep busy.

One of the company's Falcon 9 rockets lifted off from California's Vandenberg Space Force Base tonight (Sept. 5) at 11:20 p.m. EDT (8:20 p.m. local California time; 0320 GMT on Sept. 6 ), sending a batch of next-gen spy satellites aloft for the U.S. National Reconnaissance Office (NRO).

It was SpaceX's second launch of the day; another Falcon 9 delivered 21 of the company's Starlink internet satellites to orbit from Florida's Space Coast this morning.

The Falcon 9 aced its landing during tonight's mission, which the NRO called NROL-113. About 8.5 minutes after liftoff, the booster settled down softly on the deck of the SpaceX droneship Of Course I Still Love You, which was stationed in the Pacific Ocean.

It was the 20th launch and landing for this particular booster, according to a SpaceX mission description. Fourteen of those flights have been Starlink missions.

NROL-113 was the third launch servicing the NRO's "proliferated architecture," a new network consisting of "numerous, smaller satellites designed for capability and resilience," the agency wrote in a mission description. SpaceX also launched the first two missions in the series — NROL-146 in May and NROL-186 in June.

We don't know much about the proliferated architecture satellites or what they're doing in orbit; their missions and activities are classified, like those of most NRO craft. (The agency operates the nation's fleet of spy satellites.)

The first stage from a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket lands on the droneship "Of Course I Still Love You" positioned in the Pacific Ocean on Thursday, Sept. 5, 2024. (Image credit: SpaceX via X)

SpaceX has now launched 86 orbital missions in 2024, about 70% of which have been Starlink flights.

As today's doubleheader shows, the company is back up to full speed following two hiccups this summer. SpaceX stood down for about two weeks following a Falcon 9 upper-stage failure during a July 11 Starlink launch. And it went three days without flying after a failed booster landing during an otherwise successful Starlink mission on Aug. 28.