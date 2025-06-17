SpaceX launch from California sends 26 Starlink satellites into low Earth orbit
Liftoff occurred at 11:36 p.m. EDT on Monday (June 16).
SpaceX launched 26 Starlink satellites from California on Monday evening (June 16).
A relatively new Falcon 9 rocket, making only its third flight, lifted off at 8:36 p.m. PDT local (11:36 p.m. EDT or 0336 GMT June 17) from Space Launch Complex 4 East at Vandenberg Space Force Base.
The satellites (Group 15-9, according to SpaceX's website) reached low Earth orbit about eight and a half minutes later and were on track to be deployed after a second burn of the Falcon's upper stage at approximately an hour into the mission.
3 Starlink missions
In the interim, the rocket's spent first stage made a successful landing on the droneship "Of Course I Still Love You" stationed in the Pacific Ocean. The stage, referred to by SpaceX by its serial number, B1093, last flew in May on the second of what is now its three total Starlink flights.
Monday's launch followed a similar Starlink deployment from Florida's Cape Canaveral Space Force Station on Friday (June 13). That mission (12-26) included the last satellites needed to complete SpaceX's first generation direct-to-cell constellation.
"Working with cellular providers around the world, direct to cell enables unmodified cellphones to have connectivity in the most remote areas," read a company social media post noting the milestone.
Though Monday's launch did not include direct to cell enabled satellites, it did add to the overall Starlink broadband internet network, which now numbers more than 7,760 active units.
Robert Pearlman is a space historian, journalist and the founder and editor of collectSPACE.com, a daily news publication and community devoted to space history with a particular focus on how and where space exploration intersects with pop culture. Pearlman is also a contributing writer for Space.com and co-author of "Space Stations: The Art, Science, and Reality of Working in Space” published by Smithsonian Books in 2018.In 2009, he was inducted into the U.S. Space Camp Hall of Fame in Huntsville, Alabama. In 2021, he was honored by the American Astronautical Society with the Ordway Award for Sustained Excellence in Spaceflight History. In 2023, the National Space Club Florida Committee recognized Pearlman with the Kolcum News and Communications Award for excellence in telling the space story along the Space Coast and throughout the world.
