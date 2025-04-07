SpaceX launches 27 Starlink satellites on brand-new Falcon 9 rocket, aces Pacific Ocean landing (video)
A brand-new Falcon 9 booster launched a batch of Starlink internet satellites into orbit from California's foggy central coast today (April 7).
A never-before-flown Falcon 9 rocket launched the newest round of Starlink internet satellites Monday (April 7), in an afternoon liftoff from the U.S. West Coast.
The booster, likely the one designated B1091, was the second new rocket that SpaceX has launched so far this year, both of which supported Starlink missions. Monday's flight, known as Starlink 11-11, lifted off from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California at 7:06 p.m. EDT (2306 GMT), lofting 27 Starlink satellites toward low Earth orbit (LEO).
About eight minutes after liftoff, B1091 completed its descent back down through Earth's atmosphere. The booster performed a landing burn using three of its nine Merlin rocket engines, touching down on SpaceX's "Of Course I Still Love You" droneship in the Pacific Ocean.
The Falcon 9's upper stage, meanwhile, continued its ascent into LEO with its 27 payloads. About one hour into flight, the Starlink satellites will be released, after which each spacecraft will maneuver into a refined orbit amongst SpaceX's growing megaconstellation.
The launch of a new Falcon 9 rocket has become a relatively rare occurrence as SpaceX continues to fine-tune its ability to recover, refurbish and launch the world's first reusable rockets. The new boosters' tell-tale lack of charring and soot left from passage through Earth's atmosphere is notable; they stand on the launch pad with a sparklingly clean sheen of white.
SpaceX's Starlink network currently consists of more than 7,000 operational satellites, orbiting Earth in a grid that spans nearly the entire planet. Starlink offers its users low-latency, high-speed internet from anywhere they are able to receive a satellite signal.
Today's launch was SpaceX's 40th Falcon 9 mission of 2025. Twenty-seven of them have been dedicated to growing the company's Starlink constellation.
