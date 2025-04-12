SpaceX launches 9th batch of 'proliferated architecture' spy satellites for US government (video)

News
By published

The NROL-192 mission launched this morning (April 12) from California's central coast.

SpaceX lofted another batch of next-gen reconnaissance satellites for the U.S. government this morning (April 12).

A Falcon 9 rocket lifted off from Vandenberg Space Force Base on California's central coast today at 8:25 a.m. EDT (1225 GMT; 5:25 a.m. local California time).

The launch kicked off the NROL-192 mission for the National Reconnaissance Office (NRO), which builds and operates the United States' fleet of spy satellites.

a rocket lifts off into the pre-dawn sky casting an orange glow from its thrust

SpaceX launched the ninth batch of "proliferated architecture" spy satellites for the U.S. National Reconnaissance Office from Calfornia's central coast today (April 12). (Image credit: SpaceX)

NROL-192 continues a facelift of sorts for that fleet: It was the ninth launch in support of the NRO's "proliferated architecture," a new network comprised of large numbers of small, cost-efficient satellites (rather than a relative handful of highly capable but expensive craft, which has been the historical norm for the NRO).

"Having hundreds of small satellites on orbit is invaluable to the NRO's mission," NRO Director Chris Scolese said in the proliferated architecture press kit, which you can find here.

"They will provide greater revisit rates, increased coverage, more timely delivery of information — and ultimately help us deliver more of what our customers need even faster," he added.

Related: SpaceX launches next-gen US spy satellites on 100th Falcon 9 flight of the year (video, photos)

RELATED STORIES:

SpaceX: Facts about Elon Musk's private spaceflight company

SpaceX launches classified spy satellite for US military, lands rocket

SpaceX launches US spy satellite, lands rocket in flawless Easter flight

the first stage of a rocket with landing legs deployed stands on an ocean-based droneship

The first stage of a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket is seen standing on its legs after touching down on a droneship stationed in the Pacific Ocean on April 12, 2025. (Image credit: SpaceX)

We don't know much about the newly lofted satellites because the NRO doesn't disclose much about its orbiting assets. However, the proliferated architecture craft are thought to be modified versions of SpaceX's Starlink internet satellites that have been outfitted with high-tech spy gear.

All nine of the proliferated architecture missions have flown on Falcon 9 rockets out of Vandenberg. They have also come in rapid succession; the first one launched in May 2024.

Join our Space Forums to keep talking space on the latest missions, night sky and more! And if you have a news tip, correction or comment, let us know at: community@space.com.

Mike Wall
Mike Wall
Senior Space Writer

Michael Wall is a Senior Space Writer with Space.com and joined the team in 2010. He primarily covers exoplanets, spaceflight and military space, but has been known to dabble in the space art beat. His book about the search for alien life, "Out There," was published on Nov. 13, 2018. Before becoming a science writer, Michael worked as a herpetologist and wildlife biologist. He has a Ph.D. in evolutionary biology from the University of Sydney, Australia, a bachelor's degree from the University of Arizona, and a graduate certificate in science writing from the University of California, Santa Cruz. To find out what his latest project is, you can follow Michael on Twitter.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about spaceflight

This Week In Space podcast: Episode 156 — Rocket Blast

How to watch Blue Origin launch Katy Perry and crew to space on a historic all-female spaceflight on April 14

'I'm really excited about the engineering of it all.' Katy Perry is psyched for her blue origin launch on April 14
See more latest
Most Popular
a star shoots above a pop star
'I'm really excited about the engineering of it all.' Katy Perry is psyched for her blue origin launch on April 14
This Week in Space 156 — Rocket Blast
This Week In Space podcast: Episode 156 — Rocket Blast
Doctor Who Christmas special 2024
You don't need to like every episode of 'Doctor Who'. In fact, it's probably a good thing if you don't
Blue Origin&#039;s NS-31 mission with Katy Perry is scheduled to launch on April 14, 2025.
How to watch Blue Origin launch Katy Perry and crew to space on a historic all-female spaceflight on April 14
The full moon as seen from the International Space Station on Dec. 8, 2022. The moon is setting below Earth’s horizon as the station flew 269 miles above the southern Indian Ocean.
Easter is coming late in 2025, astronomically speaking. Here's why
An artist&#039;s rendering of NOAA&#039;s GOES-19 satellite in orbit.
The newest GOES weather satellite in NOAA's fleet is now fully operational (video)
green northern lights shimmer over a body of water with the bright moon above
Auroras could spice up April's Full Pink 'micromoon' this weekend
This photo shows the Optical Telescope Assembly for NASA’s Nancy Grace Roman Space Telescope, which was recently delivered to the largest clean room at the agency’s Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt, Md.
Trump administration could slash NASA science budget by 50%, reports suggest
A bird flies in front of a NASA symbol on a building.
Elon Musk's DOGE team given 'alarming degree' of access to NASA systems, House Democrats say
Four astronauts dressed in retro-styled spacesuits
The Fantastic Four suit up in awesome spacesuits in this sneak peek at 'The Fantastic Four: First Steps'