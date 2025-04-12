SpaceX launches 9th batch of 'proliferated architecture' spy satellites for US government (video)

SpaceX lofted another batch of next-gen reconnaissance satellites for the U.S. government this morning (April 12).
A Falcon 9 rocket lifted off from Vandenberg Space Force Base on California's central coast today at 8:25 a.m. EDT (1225 GMT; 5:25 a.m. local California time).
The launch kicked off the NROL-192 mission for the National Reconnaissance Office (NRO), which builds and operates the United States' fleet of spy satellites.
NROL-192 continues a facelift of sorts for that fleet: It was the ninth launch in support of the NRO's "proliferated architecture," a new network comprised of large numbers of small, cost-efficient satellites (rather than a relative handful of highly capable but expensive craft, which has been the historical norm for the NRO).
"Having hundreds of small satellites on orbit is invaluable to the NRO's mission," NRO Director Chris Scolese said in the proliferated architecture press kit, which you can find here.
"They will provide greater revisit rates, increased coverage, more timely delivery of information — and ultimately help us deliver more of what our customers need even faster," he added.
We don't know much about the newly lofted satellites because the NRO doesn't disclose much about its orbiting assets. However, the proliferated architecture craft are thought to be modified versions of SpaceX's Starlink internet satellites that have been outfitted with high-tech spy gear.
All nine of the proliferated architecture missions have flown on Falcon 9 rockets out of Vandenberg. They have also come in rapid succession; the first one launched in May 2024.
