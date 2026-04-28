Artemis 2 heat shield is a sunken treasure in the ocean | Space photo of the day for April 28, 2026

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The Artemis 2 Orion heat shield underwater after splashdown on April 10, 2026. (Image credit: U.S. Navy)

The Artemis 2 heat shield looks like a sunken treasure from the Titanic in an underwater shot following splashdown.

The mission's Orion capsule splashed down off the coast of San Diego on April 10, safely returning its astronaut crew home. Now, we can see the aftermath of that landing in a striking new photograph.

What is it?

On April 10, NASA's Artemis 2 mission ended its historic 10-day journey around the moon and back. This was the first crewed mission to the moon since 1972, which is when the final mission of NASA's Apollo program wrapped up.

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Following splashdown, U.S. Navy divers helped extract the crew from the capsule so the astronauts could continue on their way home. The Orion capsule will be returned to NASA's Kennedy Space Center for additional study following the mission — but before it was plucked from the ocean, the divers managed to capture images of the capsule and its heat shield underwater.

Why is it incredible?

This image is eerie and captivating. Against the dark blue of the ocean, the scorched tiles of the heat shield float like details on a forgotten relic lost at sea.

But most importantly, this striking image represents an incredible feat.

While hurtling through Earth's atmosphere at nearly 35 times the speed of sound, the Orion capsule endured incredibly hot temperatures. In fact, on that journey home, it may have reached temperatures upwards of 5,000 degrees Fahrenheit (2,800 degrees Celsius). To protect the crew inside, the capsule was equipped with this heat shield, which thankfully did its job. Analysis of the returned capsule and heat shield will continue as the agency prepares for its next crewed mission: Artemis 3.