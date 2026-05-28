Astronaut captures aurora magic from the ISS | Space photo of the day for May 28, 2026

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A view captured by JAXA astronaut Kimiya Yui from aboard the ISS. (Image credit: Kimiya Yui/JAXA)

An astronaut captured a view from the International Space Station (ISS) that will take your breath away.

Kimiya Yui of the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency ( JAXA ) snapped this photo from a window aboard the ISS, capturing a piece of the station itself, a sliver of Earth's atmosphere , and a peek out at the cosmos beyond.

What is it?

In January, Yui returned from space after completing the nearly five-month SpaceX Crew-11 mission to the ISS.

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While this mission, like all spaceflights, was jam-packed with science and hard work, Kui took a moment to snap a truly astounding photograph of the southern sky from the window of the "Kibo" Japanese Experiment Module on the ISS.

This view "only happens when the ISS is oriented with its front and back reversed from the usual direction of travel — it's a very rare sight," Yui wrote in a May 14 post on X.

Yui participated in Crew-11 alongside NASA astronauts Zena Cardman and Michael Fincke and Roscosmos cosmonaut Oleg Platonov.

Why is it incredible?

This "rare sight," as Yui described it, is as multi-faceted as it is stunning. Rather than a view of just Earth, space, or the space station, it's a mesmerizing combination of all three.

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In the foreground, the hardware of the space station stands rigid in space, the station's solar panels extended as the outpost orbits hundreds of miles above Earth .

Just under this orbiting hardware, you can see the edge of Earth and our glowing, colorful atmosphere, lit up with red and green auroras .

Yui further described the view beyond, which includes our nearest solar system neighbor Alpha Centauri in the upper right-hand corner. Additionally, the cosmic view reveals a dark patch that is the Coalsack nebula. Next to that, you can see the Southern Cross constellation, the star Eta carinae, and more.