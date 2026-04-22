Celebrate Earth Day with this Artemis 2 shot | Space photo of the day for April 22, 2026
What an amazing new photo to celebrate Earth Day with.
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Happy Earth Day!
This year, we're celebrating with brand-new photos captured by the astronauts who journeyed around the moon and back on NASA's Artemis 2 mission.
What is it?
On April 1, 2026, four astronauts launched on Artemis 2, the first crewed mission to the moon since NASA's final Apollo mission took place over 50 years ago, in December 1972.Article continues below
In this photograph snapped by the Artemis 2 crew, affectionately titled "Hello, World," we can see our home planet out in space from the window of the Orion capsule "Integrity."
Why is it incredible?
In sending astronauts on a trip around the moon, Artemis 2 also delivered some incredible new photographs of our home planet.
This particular image is especially interesting, as it was captured just after the crew completed their translunar injection burn, which sent Integrity on course toward the moon. So as the astronauts made their way into the great beyond, they took a moment to look back at their home as it got smaller and smaller in the distance.
Breaking space news, the latest updates on rocket launches, skywatching events and more!
Chelsea Gohd served as a Senior Writer for Space.com from 2018 to 2022 before returning in 2026, covering everything from climate change to planetary science and human spaceflight in both articles and on-camera in videos. With a M.S. in Biology, Chelsea has written and worked for institutions including NASA JPL, the American Museum of Natural History, Scientific American, Discover Magazine Blog, Astronomy Magazine, and Live Science. When not writing, editing or filming something space-y, Gohd is writing music and performing as Foxanne, even launching a song to space in 2021 with Inspiration4. You can follow her online @chelsea.gohd and @foxanne.music
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