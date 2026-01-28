Stargazing in the city: what you can (and can't) see at night

A waning gibbous Wolf Moon illuminates the skyline of Manhattan and the Empire State Building in New York City.

Light pollution has become an unavoidable facet of modern life. Artificial light shines from homes, streetlamps and countless other sources, illuminating our cities and towns before inevitably bleeding into the skies above, where it dramatically reduces our ability to observe fainter stars and the deep-space wonders that populate the night sky.

The issue has intensified in recent years and is only set to get worse, as the relentless expansion of urban centres brings artificial light further into the countryside, permeating and degrading our view of the heavens.

However, that doesn't mean that those of us living under city skies can't partake in the wonder of the night sky . Read on to discover which astronomical targets can be seen and enjoyed from urban locales and how binoculars can be an invaluable tool in your skywatching arsenal.

A quick reminder: It's handy to use the Bortle Scale when determining the level of light pollution in your night sky. Pristine dark sky sites completely untouched by artificial light are given a Bortle "class" of 1, while city skies — where pollution is the worst — sit on the opposite end of the scale, occupying classes 8 & 9.

The "limiting magnitude", meanwhile, is the faintest star that can be seen by a stargazer on a given night. The higher magnitude numbers correspond to fainter objects. For context, the full moon has a magnitude of approximately -12.6, while Polaris, the North Star ", has a magnitude of roughly +2.00.

What can you see in city skies?

The brightest stars and asterisms

The Big Dipper shines in the night sky. (Image credit: marcociannarel via Getty Images)

While most constellations are impossible to make out in their entirety from light-polluted city skies, their brightest stars will always be visible to provide a naked eye treat — on clear nights

The constellation Orion makes for a rich target during the winter months, as the iconic stellar formation — or asterism — of Orion's belt shines between the red light of Betelgeuse and the blue supergiant star Rigel.

An image of the summer triangle, made of stars Vega, Deneb and Altair. (Image credit: Starry Night)

