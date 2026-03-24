Early spring deals for observing the cosmos: Our top picks for stargazers
Do you want to get a better look at the universe around you? I've spotted these early deals on our best binoculars, cameras and telescopes, so you don't have to blow your budget for mind-blowing views.
Breaking space news, the latest updates on rocket launches, skywatching events and more!
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Want to add more newsletters?
Stargazing and astrophotography are ways to gain a closer and more in-depth relationship with the night sky and the wonderful targets that you can find in it. I love taking my binoculars out and gazing at the full moon or trying to find star clusters on darker nights. I have tested out a range of binoculars, cameras and smart telescopes, focusing on the night sky and astrophotography performance. I know how expensive optics get, so any money off is nice to have when you are potentially spending thousands on new gear.
I would recommend buying big-ticket items like big telescopes and advanced mirrorless cameras in major sales periods and with the Amazon spring sale starting soon, we are expecting savings across these areas. Ahead of the start date on March 25, there are already some cheap deals active on some of our favorite picks for the world of night sky observation.
Breaking space news, the latest updates on rocket launches, skywatching events and more!
Harry joined Space.com in December 2024 as an e-commerce staff writer covering cameras, optics, and skywatching content. Based in the UK, Harry graduated in 2019 with a Bachelor's degree in American Literature with Creative Writing from the University of East Anglia. A keen photographer, Harry has strong experience with astrophotography and has captured celestial objects with a range of cameras. As a lifelong skywatcher, Harry remembers watching the Perseid meteor shower every summer in his hometown and being amazed by the wonders of the night sky.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.