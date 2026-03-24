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Stargazing and astrophotography are ways to gain a closer and more in-depth relationship with the night sky and the wonderful targets that you can find in it. I love taking my binoculars out and gazing at the full moon or trying to find star clusters on darker nights. I have tested out a range of binoculars, cameras and smart telescopes, focusing on the night sky and astrophotography performance. I know how expensive optics get, so any money off is nice to have when you are potentially spending thousands on new gear.

I would recommend buying big-ticket items like big telescopes and advanced mirrorless cameras in major sales periods and with the Amazon spring sale starting soon, we are expecting savings across these areas. Ahead of the start date on March 25, there are already some cheap deals active on some of our favorite picks for the world of night sky observation.