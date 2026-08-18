Starship lives! SpaceX craft arrives at Christmas Island after 24-day ocean ordeal

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The seas have been kind, or at least kinder than expected, to SpaceX's Starship spacecraft, as it's been tugged through the Indian Ocean to friendlier tides.

Ship 40, the upper stage that flew on Starship's Flight 13 test launch , performed the vehicle's first successful intact ocean splashdown at the end of its mission on July 24, after lifting off from SpaceX's Starbase facility in South Texas. The spacecraft landed in the Indian Ocean as planned and has since become the focus of the SpaceX Recovery team, tasked with hauling it to port.

Over the past 24 days, that team faced "challenging conditions and increasingly rough seas," SpaceX said in an Aug. 7 post on X , and at one point was not expected to be successful in its efforts to haul Ship 40 safely to shore. Despite the odds, however, they have now reached calmer waters. The massive, 171-foot-tall (52 meters) spacecraft now floats just offshore of Christmas Island, awaiting inspection. "A team of SpaceX engineers is on their way to conduct additional analysis on the vehicle in calmer waters before attempting to return it to Starbase," the company said in an Aug. 18 update .

SpaceX Ship 40 from Starship's 13th test flight to calm waters off the shore of Christmas Island. (Image credit: SpaceX)

Image credit: SpaceX Image credit: SpaceX

Christmas Island is an Australian territory about 1,200 miles (1,900 kilometers) northwest of Broome. Most of the island is a national park, and it's famous for its 40 million or so red land crabs , which migrate en masse to the sea to spawn in one of the world's great wildlife spectacles.

Flight 13 was the second launch for the Version 3 (V3) design of SpaceX's towering Starship rocket. V3's debut on Flight 12 in May didn't quite go as planned — engine issues after stage separation caused the vehicle's Super Heavy booster to crash into the Gulf of Mexico instead of splashing down softly as intended. Ship 39 executed its landing burn above the Indian Ocean just like Ship 40 did, but Ship 39 exploded after toppling into the water — the expected outcome for Ship during Starship test flights. Ship 40 was the first one to survive the splashdown intact.

The fact that Ship 40 didn't explode has given SpaceX the unexpected opportunity to study the spacecraft up close. The company's iterative design process has led to the introduction of incremental improvements for each progressive Starship launch. Ship 40 is the first upper stage that has flown in space and returned in one piece, and it therefore provides a previously unstudied article for evaluation as SpaceX works to perfect the spacecraft's aerodynamics, hydraulics, heat tile efficiency and overall design.

After approx. 24 days at sea, the SpaceX Recovery team successfully guided Starship to a location just off the coast of Christmas Island. A team of SpaceX engineers is on their way to conduct additional analysis on the vehicle in calmer waters before attempting to return it to… pic.twitter.com/h6YYWb0LT5August 18, 2026

Starship is SpaceX's super heavy-lift launch vehicle designed to be the world's most powerful rocket, and the first capable of full reusability. Starship's expected readiness for operational missions has been a shifting goalpost since its first test launch in April 2023, and there are still some big milestones that SpaceX needs to reach in order to avoid rippling delays through other parts of the space industry.

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NASA has contracted SpaceX to build a version of Starship to land astronauts on the moon as a part of the Artemis IV mission in 2028, and to fly a compatible V3 Starship to practice rendezvous and docking maneuvers with the Orion spacecraft in Earth orbit on Artemis III next year. Starship still has several boxes to check on NASA 's qualifications list before it will be certified to fly astronauts, and a significant one of the those, reaching orbit, may be just on the horizon.