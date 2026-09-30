SpaceX Crew-13 NASA launch live updates: SpaceX fuels Falcon 9 rocket for astronaut launch
Liftoff is scheduled for 11:10 a.m. EDT (1510 GMT).
SpaceX will launch its next astronaut crew for NASA, the Crew-13 mission, no earlier than 11:10 a.m. EDT (1510 GMT) on Thursday, Oct. 1, 2026 on a mission to the International Space Station.
Four Crew-13 astronauts will launch to the ISS on a Falcon 9 rocket and the Crew Dragon Grace spacecraft to begin a six-month mission in orbit. They will dock at the ISS about 8 hours after liftoff. You can watch the mission live here and see our complete coverage with countdown and docking updates.
SpaceX fuels Falcon 9 rocket for astronaut launch
SpaceX has begun fueling the Falcon 9 rocket for today's Crew-13 launch. Liftoff remains targeted for 11:10 a.m. EDT (1510 GMT), though weather continues to be a concern.
Falcon 9 rockets use a rocket-grade RP-1 fuel and liquid oxygen for propellant. SpaceX uses a late load, fast fill fueing process to fuel its rockets.
SpaceX retracts Crew Access Arm for Crew-13 launch
SpaceX has successfully retracted the sleek black and white Crew Access Arm from the Crew Dragon Grace capsule in another step closer to today's planned Crew-13 launch at 11:10 a.m. EDT (1510 GMT).
Inside the Dragon capsule, the four Crew-13 astronauts have closed their spacesuit visors and armed the launch escape system.
SpaceX is preparing to begin the fueling process for today's launch. The company uses a "fast-fill" process to load fuel close to liftoff.
SpaceX, NASA 'GO' for Crew-13 launch
NASA and SpaceX are officially 1 hour away from today's 11:10 a.m. EDT (1510 GMT) launch of the Crew-13 astronaut flight to the ISS for NASA.
Flight controllers at SpaceX's launch control just gave the "GO" for launch after a readiness poll.
All systems are go on the Falcon 9 rocket carrying Crew-13's Dragon spacecraft, named Grace. But NASA is watching the weather.
At the start of today's launch attempt, NASA is now expecting a 60% chance of good weather at launch time.
NASA chief Jared Isaacman bids Crew-13 a safe launch
NASA chief Jared Isaacman has popped into to the agency's launch webcast for SpaceX's Crew-13 launch. Isaacman met with Crew-13 commander Jessica Watkins, pilot Luke Delaney and mission specialists Joshua Kutryk and Sergey Teteryatnikov before they walked out of their crew quarters, where he wished them a good flight.
Watkins NASA's first astronaut to fly on a Dragon twice. The rest of the Crew-13 crew are making their first career spaceflight.
Before becoming NASA Administrator, Isaacman flew on a Crew Dragon twice as part of his Inspiration4 and Polaris Dawn private SpaceX missions. He said that second flight on Dragon brings opportunities.
"The nice thing about when you're when you're going up twice, you're generally familiar with all of the sounds and all the sensations, and you're able to stay ahead of the rocket," Isaacman said during the livewebcast. "And as a result, you you have more time available to look at the expressions on your on your crewmates to hear them, the joy that they're having for their first experience. That was honestly what I was looking forward to most when we made it on orbit was to see the on my second trip to see the reactions on all my my crew members face as they realize that they have arrived."
Crew-13 astronauts board SpaceX Dragon for launch, hatch closed
The four astronauts of NASA's SpaceX Crew-13 launch to the International Space Station have boarded their Crew Dragon Grace spacecraft as the countdown continues for today's launch.
SpaceX's closeout crew has closed the hatch to the Dragon spacecraft after completing a series of communication checks.
NASA's livestream has begun and you can watch it live on Space.com.
Liftoff remains on target at 11:10 a.m. EDT (1510 GMT).
Astronauts head to launch pad
The sun rose on the Space Coast this morning, but was blocked from view for many by widespread cloud cover and rain. Launch conditions have lessened slightly since yesterday, with a current 60% chance of weather violation at launch time.
Despite the weather, NASA is proceeding toward the targeted 11:10 a.m. EDT (1510 GMT) liftoff of the SpaceX Faclon 9 rocket and Dragon spacecraft with the astronauts of Crew-13.
The crew donned their spacesuits this morning inside the operations and checkout facility here at the Kennedy Space Center, and departed for Launch Complex-40 at approximately 7:45 a.m. EDT (1145 GMT).
Crew-13 is 'go' for launch!
SpaceX's Crew-13 astronaut mission for NASA is "go" for its planned Thursday (Oct. 1) launch toward the International Space Station, agency officials announced during a press conference this evening (Sept. 30). If all goes to plan, a Falcon 9 rocket will send SpaceX's Crew Dragon capsule "Grace" toward the orbiting lab at 11:10 a.m. EDT (1510 GMT) from Florida's Space Coast.
But the weather will have to cooperate as well, and that's far from guaranteed. The latest forecasts call for a 45% chance of a weather violation, which means a 55% change of conditions good enough to allow a launch.
If Crew-13 does scrub tomorrow, the next launch opportunity will come Friday (Oct. 2) at 10:47 a.m. EDT (1447 GMT). Whenever the mission lifts off, you can watch it here at Space.com
SpaceX, NASA 1 day away from Crew-13 launch after delays
SpaceX and NASA are T-1 day and counting until the launch of their SpaceX Crew-13 astronaut crew to the International Space Station. Liftoff is scheduled for 11:10 a.m. EDT (1510 GMT) on Thursday, Oct. 1, from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida.
Check out our "What time is SpaceX's Crew-13 astronaut launch guide" if you're looking for details on when and how to watch the launch live.
At 5 p.m. EDT (2100 GMT), NASA and SpaceX will hold a prelaunch press conference, which you'll be able to watch here.
Crew-13 will launch NASA astronauts Jessica Watkins, Luke Delaney and crewmates Josh Kutryk ( of Canada) and Sergey Teteryatnikov (of Russia) on a six-month mission to the International Space Station. They will join three core members of the station's Expedition 75 crew, already aboard the station, as well as the four soon-to-depart meembers of NASA's Crew-12 astronauts, who will soon return to Earth on their own SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule.
Weather trackers are forecasting a 60% chance of good conditions for Thursday's launch, according to NASA.
The four Crew-13 astronauts successfully performed a dress rehearsal for launch day on Tuesday (Sept. 29), setting the stage for Thursday's liftoff.
Space.com will provide live coverage of SpaceX's Crew-13 launch, from liftoff to docking, on Oct. 1, with coverage coming in from our entire team, including Spaceflight Writer Josh Dinner, who is at NASA's Kennedy Space Center and Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in person. Be sure to tune in!
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