SpaceX Crew-13 NASA launch live updates: SpaceX fuels Falcon 9 rocket for astronaut launch

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SpaceX fuels Falcon 9 rocket for astronaut launch SpaceX has begun fueling the Falcon 9 rocket for today's Crew-13 launch. Liftoff remains targeted for 11:10 a.m. EDT (1510 GMT), though weather continues to be a concern. Falcon 9 rockets use a rocket-grade RP-1 fuel and liquid oxygen for propellant. SpaceX uses a late load, fast fill fueing process to fuel its rockets. Tariq Malik Editor-in-Chief, Space.com

SpaceX retracts Crew Access Arm for Crew-13 launch (Image credit: NASA) SpaceX has successfully retracted the sleek black and white Crew Access Arm from the Crew Dragon Grace capsule in another step closer to today's planned Crew-13 launch at 11:10 a.m. EDT (1510 GMT). Inside the Dragon capsule, the four Crew-13 astronauts have closed their spacesuit visors and armed the launch escape system. SpaceX is preparing to begin the fueling process for today's launch. The company uses a "fast-fill" process to load fuel close to liftoff. Tariq Malik Editor-in-Chief, Space.com

SpaceX, NASA 'GO' for Crew-13 launch NASA and SpaceX are officially 1 hour away from today's 11:10 a.m. EDT (1510 GMT) launch of the Crew-13 astronaut flight to the ISS for NASA. Flight controllers at SpaceX's launch control just gave the "GO" for launch after a readiness poll. All systems are go on the Falcon 9 rocket carrying Crew-13's Dragon spacecraft, named Grace. But NASA is watching the weather. At the start of today's launch attempt, NASA is now expecting a 60% chance of good weather at launch time. Tariq Malik Editor-in-Chief, Space.com

NASA chief Jared Isaacman bids Crew-13 a safe launch NASA chief Jared Isaacman has popped into to the agency's launch webcast for SpaceX's Crew-13 launch. Isaacman met with Crew-13 commander Jessica Watkins, pilot Luke Delaney and mission specialists Joshua Kutryk and Sergey Teteryatnikov before they walked out of their crew quarters, where he wished them a good flight.



Watkins NASA's first astronaut to fly on a Dragon twice. The rest of the Crew-13 crew are making their first career spaceflight. Before becoming NASA Administrator, Isaacman flew on a Crew Dragon twice as part of his Inspiration4 and Polaris Dawn private SpaceX missions. He said that second flight on Dragon brings opportunities. "The nice thing about when you're when you're going up twice, you're generally familiar with all of the sounds and all the sensations, and you're able to stay ahead of the rocket," Isaacman said during the livewebcast. "And as a result, you you have more time available to look at the expressions on your on your crewmates to hear them, the joy that they're having for their first experience. That was honestly what I was looking forward to most when we made it on orbit was to see the on my second trip to see the reactions on all my my crew members face as they realize that they have arrived." Tariq Malik Editor-in-Chief, Space.com

Crew-13 astronauts board SpaceX Dragon for launch, hatch closed (Image credit: NASA) The four astronauts of NASA's SpaceX Crew-13 launch to the International Space Station have boarded their Crew Dragon Grace spacecraft as the countdown continues for today's launch. SpaceX's closeout crew has closed the hatch to the Dragon spacecraft after completing a series of communication checks. NASA's livestream has begun and you can watch it live on Space.com. Liftoff remains on target at 11:10 a.m. EDT (1510 GMT). Tariq Malik Editor-in-Chief, Space.com

Astronauts head to launch pad From left: Roscosmos' Sergey Teteryatnikov, NASA astronauts Jessica Watkins and Luke Delaney, and Canadian Space Agency astronaut Joshua Kutryk. (Image credit: SpaceX) The sun rose on the Space Coast this morning, but was blocked from view for many by widespread cloud cover and rain. Launch conditions have lessened slightly since yesterday, with a current 60% chance of weather violation at launch time. Despite the weather, NASA is proceeding toward the targeted 11:10 a.m. EDT (1510 GMT) liftoff of the SpaceX Faclon 9 rocket and Dragon spacecraft with the astronauts of Crew-13. The crew donned their spacesuits this morning inside the operations and checkout facility here at the Kennedy Space Center, and departed for Launch Complex-40 at approximately 7:45 a.m. EDT (1145 GMT). It's launch day!Weather officials predict a 40% chance of favorable conditions at Launch Complex 40 for the liftoff of a @SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket and Dragon spacecraft carrying Crew-13 to the @Space_Station.Launch is 11:10am ET.Live updates here: https://t.co/X4XmPe2n25 pic.twitter.com/tBhhnSCFATOctober 1, 2026 Josh Dinner Spaceflight Writer