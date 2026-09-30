What time will SpaceX launch Crew-13 astronauts for NASA on Oct. 1? How to watch live (full timeline)

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SpaceX is just one day way from launching its next astronaut crew to the International Space Station for NASA, and if you're hoping to watch the day-long mission live online, we've got you covered.

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket will launch four astronauts to the ISS on the Crew-13 mission as early as Thursday, Oct. 1, from one of the company's pads at Cape Canveral Space Force Station in Florida. Liftoff is set for 11:10 a.m. EDT (1510 GMT), but that could change due to weather or technical glitches. You'll be able to watch it all live on this page and our YouTube channel at launch time.

The SpaceX Crew-13 mission will launch NASA astronauts Jessica Watkins , Luke Delaney and crewmates Joshua Kutryk (of Canada) and cosmonaut Sergey Teteryatnikov to the ISS for a six-month stay. They will join three other crewmates as part of the Expedition 75 crew. Here's a look at when and how to tune in.

What time will SpaceX launch Crew-13?

SpaceX's Crew Dragon capsule "Grace" on the launch pad for NASA's Crew-13 launch to the International Space Station. (Image credit: SpaceX)

SpaceX and NASA currently plan to launch the Crew-13 astronaut mission to the ISS on Thursday, Oct. 1, at 11:10 a.m. EDT (1510 GMT) from SpaceX's pad at Space Launch Complex 40 of Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida.

That launch time could change if SpaceX has to delay a day or two due to weather. (There is currently a 60% chance of favorable conditions for liftoff on Oct. 1.) If the launch does slip a day or two, the launch time would occur earlier on each subsequent day.

The launch has been delayed since September due to issues with SpaceX's Dragon capsule.

Can I watch SpaceX's Crew-13 launch online?

Watch Live! SpaceX launches Crew-13 to the International Space Station - YouTube Watch On

Yes, you'll be able to watch SpaceX's Crew-13 launch online , but exactly where is up to you.

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Here at Space.com, we'll carry a simulcast of NASA's Crew-13 launch livestream, which will begin Thursday at 9:20 a.m. EDT (1320 GMT). That launch will be followed by a post-launch press conference at 12:45 p.m. EDT (1645 GMT).

While you can watch all of that on this page, you can also follow the launch directly from NASA via YouTube , NASA+ or the agency's social media channels. SpaceX is also expected to host its own launch webcast on its Crew-13 mission page and X social media page

You'll also be able to see live views of SpaceX's Crew-13 rocket on the pad about 6 hours before launch via the Kennedy Space Center Newsroom YouTube page here .

There are a series of other Crew-13 live TV events you should be aware of aside from the launch. Here's a look.

Sept. 30: Crew-13 prelaunch briefing

NASA's SpaceX Crew-13 Prelaunch News Conference (Sept. 30, 2026) - YouTube Watch On

One day before launch, on Wednesday, Sept. 30, NASA will hold a prelaunch briefing to discuss the details of the Crew-13 launch to the ISS. That briefing will begin at 5 p.m. EDT (2100 GMT) and be held at the Kennedy Space Center. Here's a look at the speakers:

Dr. Lori Glaze, associate administrator, Human Spaceflight Mission Directorate, NASA Headquarters

Dana Weigel, manager, Low Earth Orbit Program, NASA’s Johnson Space Center in Houston

Mathieu Caron, director, Astronauts, Life Sciences, and Space Medicine, CSA

William Gerstenmaier, vice president, Build and Flight Reliability, SpaceX

Arlena Moses, launch weather officer, Cape Canaveral Space Force Station’s 45th Weather Squadron

Oct. 1: Crew-13 launch day

NASA's SpaceX Crew-13 Launch - YouTube Watch On

As we mentioned above, NASA's launch webcast for Crew-13 will begin at 9:20 a.m. EDT on Thursday, Oct. 1. That's just under 2 hours before launch, with the livestream continuing until spacecraft separation.

Crew-13 will fly a short trajectory to the ISS that should take just under 8 hours. So there are several more events to follow beyond liftoff.

12:45 p.m. EDT: Post-lanch press conference

NASA will hold a press conference to celebrate the Crew-13 launch, with NASA's Administrator Jared Isaacman expected to lead the event. It should last up to an hour, with the speakers below attending.

NASA Administrator Jared Isaacman

Dr. Lori Glaze, associate administrator, Human Spaceflight Mission Directorate, NASA Headquarters

Dana Weigel, manager, Low Earth Orbit Program, NASA Johnson

Mathieu Caron, director, Astronauts, Life Sciences, and Space Medicine, CSA

Julianna Scheiman, director, NASA Science and Dragon Programs, SpaceX

5:20 p.m. EDT: Crew-13 docking coverage

NASA's docking coverage for the SpaceX Crew Dragon mission will begin at 5:20 p.m. EDT (2120 GMT) and last through approach and docking, which is scheduled for 7 p.m. EDT (2300 GMT).

A separate livestream will be available on NASA's YouTube channel and NASA+ for the rendezvous.

Depending on timing, NASA may also host a separate livestream for the welcome ceremony and hatch opening, when the two crews become one, which is scheduled for 8:45 p.m. EDT (0045 GMT).

Who is launching on SpaceX's Crew-13 mission?

The Crew-13 members pose for a portrait in pressure suits. They are: From left: Roscosmos' Sergey Teteryatnikov, NASA astronauts Jessica Watkins and Luke Delaney, and Canadian Space Agency astronaut Joshua Kutryk. (Image credit: SpaceX)

The four-person crew of SpaceX's Crew-13 mission for NASA is a mix of space travelers, three of whom are rookies. The mission is commanded by NASA astronaut Jessica Watkins. Her fellow NASA astronaut Luke Delaney serves as pilot.

Canadian Space Agency astronaut Joshua Kutryk and Russian cosmonaut Sergey Teteryanikov round out the crew as mission specialists. Here's a snapshot of each of the Crew-13 astronauts as they begin their Expedition 75 mission to the ISS.

Jessica Watkins NASA astronaut Hailing from Lafayette, Colorado, Watkins, 38, joined NASA's astronaut core in 2017 and is making her second trip to space. She spent 170 days in space in 2022 on NASA's Crew-4 mission with SpaceX and is the first NASA astronaut to fly on a SpaceX Dragon spacecraft twice. She has degrees in geology and environmental science from Standford University and a doctorate in geology from UCLA, and was part of NASA's Curiosity Mars rover science team before becoming an astronaut.

Luke Delaney NASA astronaut Delaney, 47, is a rookie NASA astronaut making his first spaceflight with Crew-13. The Miami, Florida native was selected as a NASA astronaut in 2021 and is a retired U.S. Marine Corps major. He was a test pilot and test pilot instructor in the Marines, and a naval aviator who participated in flight exercises across the Asia and Pacific region during Operation Enduring Freedom. He has degrees in mechanical engineering and aerospace engineering from the University of North Florida and Naval Postgraduate School, respectively.

Joshua Kutryk Canadian Space Agency astronaut Kutryk, 44, is a fighter pilot and test pilot in the Royal Canadian Air Force, where he holds the rank of colonel. Like Delaney, he is making his first spaceflight after being selected for astronaut service by the Canadian Space Agency in 2017. He was originally assigned to the crew of NASA's Starliner 1 crewed flight on a Boeing Starliner spacecraft, but that mission was later switched to an uncrewed cargo delivery flight after issues with the Starliner spacecraft. He was born in Fort Sasktachewan, Alberta in Canada and earned degrees in mechanical engineering, space studies, flight test engineering and defense studies.

Sergey Teteryatnikov Roscosmos cosmonaut At 37, Teteryatnikov is the youngest member of the SpaceX Crew-13 crew, and is also making his first spaceflight of his career. He was selected as a test cosmonaut for Russia's space agency Roscosmos in 2021 after serving aboard Russian submarines with the country's navy. A graduate of the Naval Academy in St. Petersburg, Teteryatnikov is an engineer and specialized in ship power plant operations.

How long is SpaceX's Crew-13 flight to the ISS?

SpaceX's Crew-13 mission (at least its launch and docking phase) is expected to last about 7 hours and 50 minutes. That's how long it will take the Crew Dragon Grace spacecraft to reach the ISS. The spacecraft is making its second flight after flying four private astronauts to the station on the Ax-4 commercial flight for Axiom Space.

After launch, Grace will carry Watkins and her crew around Earth in a series of orbits to meet up with the ISS. The capsule will dock itself at the ISS at 7 p.m. EDT (2300 GMT) at a forward-facing port on the station's U.S.-built Harmony module. You can watch it live here at 5:20 p.m. EDT (2120 GMT).

After docking, the Crew-13 astronauts will formally join the station's Expedition 75 crew in a hatch opening and welcome ceremony that is scheduled for 8:45 p.m. EDT (0045 Oct. 2 GMT).

Here's SpaceX's rundown of the launch schedule to plan your watch session.

Swipe to scroll horizontally SpaceX Crew-13 countdown timeline TIME (Hr:Min:Sec) EVENT T-0:45:00 Flight director polls for fueling T-0:42:33 Crew access arm retracts T-0:39:00 Dragon launch escape system armed T-0:35:00 RP-1 kerosene fueling begins T-0:35:00 1st stage liquid oxygen loading begins T-00:16:00 2nd stage liquid oxygen loading begins T-00:07:00 Falcon 9 engine chill down begins T-00:05:00 Dragon transitions to internal power T-00:01:00 Propellant tank pressurization for launch T-00:00:45 Flight director 'go' for launch T-00:00:03 Engine ignition sequence startup T-00:00:00 Liftoff

Swipe to scroll horizontally SpaceX Crew-13 launch & landing timeline TIME (Hr:Min:Sec) FLIGHT EVENT T+00:00:00 Liftoff! T+00:01:12 "Max Q" T+00:02:27 Stage separation T+00:02:35 2nd-stage engine start T+00:02:31 Stage 1 flip maneuver T+00:02:41 Stage 1 boostback burn begins T+00:03:27 Stage 1 boostback burn shutdown T+00:06:20 Stage 1 entry burn begins T+00:06:32 Stage 1 entry burn shutdown T+00:07:24 Stage 1 landing burn begins T+00:07:41 Stage 1 landing T+00:08:47 2nd stage engine cutoff T+00:09:39 Crew Dragon separation T+00:10:25 Crew Dragon nosecone opens

What if SpaceX can't launch Crew-13 on Oct. 1?

If SpaceX is unable to launch the Crew-13 astronauts for NASA on Oct. 1, the company can try again on Friday, Oct. 2.

A launch on Oct. 2 would occur at 10:47 a.m. EDT (1447 GMT) in order to place the Crew Dragon capsule on track to reach the International Space Station later that day.

Any additional launch windows will likely depend on the nature of the delay, as well as availability on the Eastern Range used by Cape Canaveral Space Force Station and NASA's Kennedy Space Center .

Visit Space.com com on Oct. 1 for live launch coverage of SpaceX's Crew-13 astronaut launch for NASA.