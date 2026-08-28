What time will SpaceX launch NASA's Roman Space Telscope on Aug. 30? (Full mission timeline)

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A huge SpaceX rocket is just days away from launching NASA's next great observatory into space: the Roman Space Telescope. But if you're hoping to watch it live online, you'll have to get up pretty early on Sunday (Aug. 30) or you'll miss it.

NASA's Roman Space Telescope , named after the late NASA astronomer Nancy Grace Roman , will launch no earlier than Sunday on a mission to map the galaxy like never before. Liftoff is set for 7:26 a.m. EDT (1126 GMT) from a NASA pad in Cape Canaveral, Florida. You can follow the mission in real time with our Roman Space Telescope live updates .

" Roman’s deep, sweeping surveys will help investigate dark energy and dark matter, discover and characterize planets beyond our solar system, map billions of galaxies, study black holes and share enormous amounts of data with both scientists and the public," NASA said in an update Friday (Aug. 28), after clearing Roman for launch.

Here's a look at what time NASA's Roman Space Telescope will launch atop a SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket , as well as how to watch online.

What time is SpaceX's Roman Space Telescope launch?

NASA's Nancy Grace Roman Space Telescope is encapsulated in the payload fairing of its SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket. (Image credit: SpaceX)

SpaceX is currently targeting the launch of NASA's Roman Space Telescope for no earlier than 7:26 a.m. EDT (1126 GMT) on Sunday, Aug. 30.

The company will launch Roman into space atop a Falcon Heavy rocket from Launch Complex 39A at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida. A launch livestream will begin about one hour before liftoff.

While SpaceX hopes to launch Roman on time, the company can try again on Monday, Aug. 31, if needed. A launch on that day would lift off a few minutes earlier, at 7:22 a.m. EDT (1122 GMT), SpaceX has said.

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Can I watch SpaceX's Roman Space Telescope launch?

LIVE: Roman Space Telescope launches aboard SpaceX Falcon Heavy - YouTube Watch On

Yes, of course, you'll be able to watch SpaceX launch the Roman Space Telescope , and you have some options regarding where to tune in.

NASA will provide a launch webcast early Sunday morning. That livestream begins Aug. 30 at 6:20 a.m. EDT (1020 GMT) and will run through the launch and a post-launch briefing. That livestream can be found on the NASA website here , as well as all of NASA Social channels ( Facebook , Instagram , X ), and streaming channels like Twitch , Discovery+ , Amazon Prime , NASA+, and of course YouTube .

Our Space.com livestream can be found on our VideoFromSpace YouTube channel , and will feature NASA's livestream simulcast.

SpaceX will also host its own launch livestream via its X account , which will begin about an hour before liftoff.

As mentioned above, SpaceX aims to launch Roman for NASA at 7:26 a.m. EDT (1126 GMT), with the flight lasting about 31 minutes and 31 seconds — the time post-liftoff at which Roman is expected to deploy into space.

A post-launch press conference is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. EDT (1330 GMT) and will include comments from the experts listed below.

NASA Administrator Jared Isaacman

Nicky Fox, associate administrator, Science Mission Directorate, NASA Headquarters

Jackie Townsend, Roman telescope project manager, NASA Goddard

Julie McEnery, Roman telescope senior project scientist, NASA Goddard

Denton Gibson, launch director, NASA’s Launch Services Program, NASA Kennedy

How long is SpaceX's Roman Space Telescope launch?

A diagram showing SpaceX's Roman Space Telescope launch profile on a Falcon Heavy rocket. The flight should last about 31.5 minutes. (Image credit: SpaceX)

SpaceX's Roman Space Telescope launch for NASA will last just over 31 minutes (31 minutes and 31 seconds, to be exact), in order to send Roman on its way into deep space.

After liftoff, the Falcon Heavy rocket's core booster and twin side boosters will fire for just under 2.5 minutes, after which the side boosters will separate and return to Earth. If all goes well, they should land about 7 minutes, 23 seconds after liftoff.

"This is the first and third flight for the two first stage side boosters supporting this mission, which previously launched the GOES-U and Viasat-3 F3 missions," SpaceX wrote in a mission overview . "Following stage separation, Falcon Heavy’s two side boosters will land on SpaceX’s Landing Zones 2 and 40 (LZ-2 and LZ-40) at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida." SpaceX does not appear to be planning a core first-stage landing off shore for this flight.

The three first-stage boosters of the Falcon Heavy rocket that will launch NASA's Nancy Grace Roman Space Telescope on Aug. 30, 2026. SpaceX shared this photo via X on Aug. 26. (Image credit: SpaceX)

Here's a look at the launch and flight timeline from SpaceX.

Swipe to scroll horizontally SpaceX Roman Space Telescope Launch Timeline TIME (Hr:Min:Sec) EVENT T-0:53:00 Flight director polls for fueling T-0:50:00 1st stage RP-1 (rocket grade kerosene) loading begins T-0:45:00 1st stage liquid oxygen loading begins T-0:35:00 2nd stage RP-1 fuel loading begins T-0:18:30 2nd stage liquid oxygen loading begins T-0:07:00 Falcon Heavy engine chilldown begins T-00:00:59 Flight computer commanded to begin final prelaunch checks T-00:00:45 Launch Director GO for launch poll T-00:0:20 Propellant tanks pressurized for flight T-00:00:06 Engine controller commands engine ignition sequence start T-00:00:00 Liftoff

Swipe to scroll horizontally SpaceX Roman Space Telescope Post-Launch Timeline TIME (Hr:Min:Sec) FLIGHT EVENT T+00:00:00 Liftoff! T+00:01:08 "Max Q" T+00:02:24 Side boosters' engines shut down T+00:02:27 Side boosters separate T+00:02:32 Side boosters flip T+00:02:43 Side boosters' boostback burn begins T+00:03:48 Side boosters' boostback burn ends T+00:03:51 1st stage main engine cutoff T+00:03:54 1st stage separation from upper stage T+00:04:00 2nd stage engine ignition T+00:04:15 Payload fairing separation T+00:06:19 Side boosters' entry burn begins T+00:06:29 Side boosters' entry burn ends T+00:07:23 Side boosters' landing burn begins T+00:07:40 TOUCHDOWN! Side boosters land T+00:08:28 2nd stage engine cutoff (SECO-1) T+00:24:33 2nd stage engine restart (SES-2) T+00:26:33 2nd stage engine cutoff (SECO-2) T+00:31:31 Roman Space Telescope deploys

The upper stage of the Falcon Heavy will continue firing its engine through the 8-minutes-and-28-seconds mark, when it will shut down for a 16-minute cruise period. Just over 24 minutes into the flight, the second stage will reignite its single Merlin engine for about three minutes before shutting down for good.

The Roman Space Telescope will then deploy from its carrier at the 31:31 minute mark. It is expected to deploy its solar panels and sunshade shortly after liftoff, then spend the next few days unfolding its antenna and aperture cover, while also performing a mid-course correction burn on its way to its final destination: a stable point in space called Lagrange Point 2 , about 1 million miles (1.5 million kilometers) from Earth, opposite the sun.

"The Roman team will complete a carefully orchestrated series of deployments, calibrations, and tests in the three months following launch before the observatory reaches its final orbit," NASA has said of the steps that will follow.

What if the Roman Space Telescope can't launch?

If SpaceX can't launch the Roman Space Telescope on Aug. 30, the company and NASA have at least one backup day to try again.

A second launch window is available on Monday, Aug. 31, at 7:22 a.m. EDT (1122 GMT), according to SpaceX. Both SpaceX and NASA are watching the weather closely to determine if Roman can fly on Aug. 30.

"Meteorologists with the U.S. Space Force’s Space Launch Delta 45 Weather Squadron are predicting a 60% chance of favorable weather conditions for launch, which is targeted for 7:26 a.m. EDT on Sunday, Aug. 30 from Launch Complex 39A at Kennedy," NASA wrote in an update Friday (Aug. 28).