SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket launching NASA's Roman Space Telescope on Aug. 30: How to watch it live

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LIVE: Roman Space Telescope launches aboard SpaceX Falcon Heavy - YouTube Watch On

NASA's next great space observatory is about to lift off, and you can watch it live.

The Nancy Grace Roman Space Telescope is scheduled to launch atop a SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida on Sunday (Aug. 30) at 7:26 a.m. EDT (1126 GMT).

You can watch it live here at Space.com, courtesy of NASA, beginning at 6:20 a.m. EDT (1020 GMT). You don't have to wait that long for a Roman fix, actually; there's stuff to watch on Saturday (Aug. 29) as well. Here's a rundown of this weekend's Roman action.

SpaceX's Falcon Heavy rocket launches NASA's Europa Clipper mission from Florida on Oct. 14, 2024. (Image credit: SpaceX)

Saturday: Prelaunch briefings

Things kick off at on Saturday at 9 a.m. EDT (1300 GMT) with NASA's Roman Space Telescope mission science briefing. This should be quite eventful, for Roman's science goals are ambitious; it will likely discover thousands of exoplanets , for example, and reveal intriguing new information about mysterious dark matter and dark energy .

Participants are:

Shawn Domagal-Goldman, director, Astrophysics Division, NASA Headquarters

Julie McEnery, Roman telescope senior project scientist, NASA Goddard Space Flight Center

Vanessa Bailey, Roman Coronagraph Instrument scientist, NASA Jet Propulsion Laboratory

Kristen McQuinn, Roman Science Operations Center lead, Space Telescope Science Institute

Lee Armus, Roman Science Support Center lead, Caltech/IPAC

Next up is the prelaunch press conference, which will discuss the mission's launch readiness. It will start at 10:30 a.m. EDT (1430 GMT) and feature the following folks:

Nicky Fox, associate administrator, Science Mission Directorate, NASA Headquarters

Lucas Paganini, Roman telescope program executive, NASA Headquarters

Jackie Townsend, Roman telescope project manager, NASA Goddard

Denton Gibson, launch director, NASA’s Launch Services Program, NASA Kennedy

Julianna Scheiman, director, NASA Science and Dragon Programs, SpaceX

Justin McReynolds, launch weather officer, 45th Weather Squadron, U.S. Space Force

Then, at 11:45 a.m. EDT (1545 GMT), NASA Administrator Jared Isaacman, an accomplished pilot and private astronaut, will put on a mini air show of sorts.

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Isaacman "is expected to fly past the Nancy Grace Roman Space Telescope and Falcon Heavy rocket on the launch pad in his jet," NASA wrote in an Aug. 24 media advisory. "The flyby will be shown live on the same stream as the prelaunch news conference, with a view of the launch pad during the transition. The flyby is subject to weather and operational considerations."

Sunday: Launch day

And there's more to watch on Sunday than the launch itself. At 9:30 a.m. EDT (1330 GMT), NASA will hold a post-launch briefing featuring Isaacman, Fox, Townsend, McEnery and Gibson.

They'll likely discuss the next steps for Roman, which include a 30-day journey to its deep-space home, the sun-Earth Lagrange Point 2 . This spot lies about 930,000 miles (1.5 million kilometers) from Earth in the direction of Mars . It's gravitationally stable, meaning Roman will be able to stay put without expending much fuel.

Mission team members will spend the next few months checking out the observatory's systems and science gear. It should be ready to begin its five-year science mission in early 2027.