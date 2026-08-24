Nancy Grace Roman Telescope live updates: NASA readies Roman for launch

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Roman arrives at SpaceX hanger before launch

NASA’s Nancy Grace Roman Space Telescope, encapsulated in its payload fairing, travels from the Payload Hazardous Servicing Facility to the SpaceX hangar at Launch Complex 39A at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center on Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2026, ahead of mating to a SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket. (Image credit: Sydney Rohde (Rocz))

Roman is one step closer to space! NASA transported the new space telescope inside its rocket fairing from the Kennedy Space Center's Payload Hazardous Servicing Facility to SpaceX's hanger at Launch Complex-39A (LC-39A).

The trip occurred overnight on Aug. 25, traveling in a caravan of vehicles to one its last Earthly destinations. Next, Roman and its protective fairings will be mated to SpaceX's Falcon Heavy rocket and undergo final fit checks and tests before rolling out to the launch pad.

A Launch Readiness Review panel will be held by NASA and SpaceX on Friday (Aug. 28), to make a final determination for launch readiness. If everything goes according to plan, liftoff will proceed toward the scheduled 7:26 a.m. EDT (1126 GMT) target on Sunday (Aug. 30).