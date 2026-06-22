NASA's Roman Space Telescope arrives in Florida ahead of SpaceX Falcon Heavy launch this summer
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By Josh Dinner published
The next greatest telescope has arrived at the spaceport.
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The heavy hitters in space telescopes are about to be joined by a new contender.
NASA's Nancy Roman Grace Space Telescope arrived at the Kennedy Space Center (KSC), in Florida, on Sunday (June 21), for final tests ahead of launching later this summer. Roman was shipped to KSC from NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt, Maryland, riding the agency's Pegasus barge from Baltimore to the Space Coast.
KSC is Roman's final stop before launching to space aboard a SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket where it will join other flagship observatories like Hubble, Webb, Chandra and Spitzer.