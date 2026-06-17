NASA discussing bold mission to boost Swift space telescope today: Listen live

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A bold telescope-rescue mission is set to launch later this month, and you can learn all about it today (June 17).

That mission will be conducted by Link, a robotic servicing spacecraft built and operated by the Arizona-based company Katalyst Space Technologies. Link will meet up with NASA's Neil Gehrels Swift Observatory in the final frontier, raising the telescope's orbit to give it more time to study the heavens.

NASA and Katalyst representatives will discuss the plan today, during a press conference that starts at 11 a.m. EDT (1500 GMT). You can listen live via NASA . Space.com will stream the feed as well, if the space agency makes it available.