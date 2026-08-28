Watch President Trump give Artemis II moon astronauts the Congressional Space Medal of Honor today

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Artemis II Congressional Space Medal of Honor Ceremony - YouTube Watch On

Four astronauts will receive the United States' highest space honor today (Aug. 28), and you can watch it live.

President Donald Trump will give the astronauts of NASA's Artemis II moon mission the Congressional Space Medal of Honor today, during a ceremony at Johnson Space Center in Houston that starts at 11:00 a.m. EDT (1500 GMT).

NASA Administrator Jared Isaacman will also participate in the event. You can watch it live here at Space.com, courtesy of NASA.

The Artemis II astronauts pose with their zero-gravity indicator, named Rise, before the April 1, 2026 launch of their historic moon mission. From left: Jeremy Hansen, Reid Wiseman, Victor Glover and Christina Koch. (Image credit: NASA/Kim Shiflett)

Artemis II launched on April 1 and came back to Earth nine days later. It was the first crewed mission of NASA's Artemis program , which aims to establish a long-term base near the moon's south pole in the coming years.

The flight sent four people — NASA's Reid Wiseman, Victor Glover and Christina Koch, as well as Canadian Space Agency astronaut Jeremy Hansen — on a looping journey around the lunar far side. It was the first crewed trip beyond low Earth orbit since Apollo 17 in 1972, and its astronauts got farther from their home planet than any people ever had before.

Artemis II engaged folks around the world thanks to its importance, its historic nature and the charisma of its astronauts. And some fortuitous orbital dynamics didn't hurt, either: The Artemis II crew were lucky enough to observe a total solar eclipse from beyond the moon , something human eyes had never seen firsthand before.

The Congressional Space Medal of Honor is awarded "to any astronaut who in the performance of his duties has distinguished himself by exceptionalIy meritorious efforts and contributions to the welfare of the Nation and of mankind," NASA wrote in a description of the award , citing Congress' stated criteria.

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Though the president gives out the medal, he does so on the recommendation of the NASA administrator, the agency added. Just 30 people have received the award to date, and most of them are pretty big names. Honorees include Apollo 11 astronaut Neil Armstrong ; Alan Shepard and John Glenn, who were the first Americans to reach space and orbit Earth, respectively; Gemini astronaut Ed White, the first American to perform a spacewalk; and Apollo 13 commander Jim Lovell.

The award was also given to each of the 14 astronauts who died in the space shuttle Challenger and Columbia disasters.

Hansen therefore won't be the first non-American to receive the medal. Ilan Ramon, one of the seven people who perished when Columbia broke apart upon reentry to Earth's atmosphere on Feb. 1, 2003, was from Israel.