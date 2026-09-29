On this day in space! Sept. 29, 1977: The Soviet Union's Salyut 6 space station launches into orbit for long-duration spaceflights
Salyut 6 launched into the history books as the first second-generation space station designed for long space missions.
On Sept. 29, 1977, the Soviet Union launched its Salyut 6 space station into orbit.
This was the eighth space station the Soviet Union launched under its Salyut program and the first second-generation Salyut space station. Unlike its predecessors, Salyut 6 was able to accommodate long-duration crewed missions. It launched into orbit on a Proton-K rocket.
Over the course of its five years in operation, 16 cosmonaut crews visited the station. The longest anyone stayed there was 185 days. The space station deorbited in 1982 and burned up in Earth's atmosphere.
Why it mattered
Salyut 6 may have been the Soviet Union's eighth space station, but it was the first of a new generation of orbital outposts designed for long-term life off planet Earth.
The station carried many advancements over its predecessors, including two docking ports (instead of the standard one), which allowed Salyut 6 to host a prime cosmonaut crew, as well as welcome automated Progress cargo ships for resupply or even another Soyuz spacecraft crew for joint operations.
Salyut 6 also included an airlock for spacewalks, allowing cosmonauts to work outside more regularly. In all, 16 Soyuz crews carrying two cosmonauts each, some from visiting countries under the Soviet Union's Interkosmos program, visited Salyut 6 during its five-year mission life. Three spacewalks were performed, one each in 1977, 1978 and 1979. The last Salyut 6 crew visited the station in May 1981.
It was reportedly a mold problem on Salyut 6 that led Soviet space officials to decide to end the station's mission. Salyut 6 fell to Earth after being intentionally deorbited on July 29, 1982.
Salyut 6 set a new standard for how long space crews could stay in orbit. It's legacy lives on in the International Space Station, a partnership of five space agencies (NASA, Russia's Roscosmos, and the space agencies of Europe, Canada and japan) that has spent nearly 28 years in orbit and hosted missions of up to a year.
Want more space history? Check out our full On This Day In Space Story archive and watch our On This Day In Space videos on YouTube.
Hanneke Weitering is a multimedia journalist in the Pacific Northwest reporting on the future of aviation at FutureFlight.aero and Aviation International News and was previously the Editor for Spaceflight and Astronomy news here at Space.com. As an editor with over 10 years of experience in science journalism she has previously written for Scholastic Classroom Magazines, MedPage Today and The Joint Institute for Computational Sciences at Oak Ridge National Laboratory. After studying physics at the University of Tennessee in her hometown of Knoxville, she earned her graduate degree in Science, Health and Environmental Reporting (SHERP) from New York University. Hanneke joined the Space.com team in 2016 as a staff writer and producer, covering topics including spaceflight and astronomy. She currently lives in Seattle, home of the Space Needle, with her cat and two snakes. In her spare time, Hanneke enjoys exploring the Rocky Mountains, basking in nature and looking for dark skies to gaze at the cosmos.
- Tariq Malik Editor-in-Chief
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.