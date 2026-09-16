Russia launches Progress 96 with 3 tons of cargo to the space station (video)

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Russia launched a cargo mission toward the International Space Station today (Sept. 16), delivering the freighter spacecraft to orbit for a three-day rendezvous journey.

The robotic Progress 96 spacecraft lifted off atop a Soyuz rocket from the Russian-run Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan today at 9:33 a.m. EDT (1333 GMT).

From engine ignition through solar array deployment on the spacecraft, the Progress 96 launch was completely nominal. It was "a flawless launch," said NASA's Rob Navias during the mission's livestream this morning, with "an excellent climb to orbit by the Soyuz booster."

Roscosmos' Progress 96 cargo spacecraft launches from the Baikanour Cosmodrome on a Soyuz rocket on Sept. 16, 2026. (Image credit: NASA)

Progress 96 is loaded with about 3 tons of food, propellant and other supplies for the astronauts aboard the International Space Station (ISS). The freighter will deliver this cargo three days after launch, if all goes according to plan. You'll be able to watch rendezvous and docking activities when the time comes.

The freighter will remain docked to the orbiting lab for about five months. It will then be loaded up with trash and sent down to a fiery death in Earth's atmosphere over the Pacific Ocean.

The Progress 94 spacecraft met this fate on Sept. 7, departing from ISS' Poisk module to make room for Progress 96.

(Image credit: NASA)

Progress is one of four spacecraft that fly operational cargo missions to the ISS these days, along with Japan's HTV-X , SpaceX 's Dragon capsule and Northrop Grumman's Cygnus . All but Dragon are expendable, burning up in our air when their time in orbit is up.

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There are currently seven people living aboard the ISS — NASA astronauts Jack Hathaway, Jessica Meir and Anil Menon; the European Space Agency 's Sophie Adenot, who last month became the first French woman ever to perform a spacewalk; and Pyotr Dubrov, Andrey Fedyaev and Anna Kikina of the Russian space agency Roscosmos .

Editor's note: This story was updated at 10 a.m. ET on Sept. 16 with news of successful launch.