International Observe the Moon Night 2026 is on Sept. 19: Here's how to join in

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Craters and lunar seas make for captivating targets on the first quarter moon.

Moon lovers rejoice! International Observe the Moon Night returns on Sept. 19. Here's everything you need to know about how to participate in the annual celebration of Earth's natural satellite both in-person and from the comfort of your home.

International Observe the Moon Night takes place around the first quarter moon in September or October, when the moon is conveniently visible in the late afternoon and evening. It's also an excellent phase for exploring features along the terminator — the boundary between lunar day and night — where long shadows help craters, mountains and other features stand out according to NASA .

The global celebration aims to raise awareness of lunar observation, science and exploration, which has intensified in recent years as NASA and its partners work to return humans to the surface of the moon as part of its Artemis program .

How can I participate?

You can join in with the International Observe the Moon Night celebrations either as part of a group or solo from the comfort of your own home!

Looking for an event near you? Search NASA's interactive global map of hundreds moongazing events from star parties organized by local astronomy groups to virtual events hosted by observatories and passionate amateurs.

Or host your own celebration. NASA has advice on how to host your own private or public event to celebrate the occasion, and you can register on the agency's map so other moon enthusiasts can join you.

The first quarter moon shines over Kuwait City. (Image credit: Photo by YASSER AL-ZAYYAT / AFP via Getty Images)

You can also participate from the comfort of your home simply by stepping out to observe the moon with the naked eye, binoculars or a telescope. Or you can peruse hundreds of images of the moon captured by NASA's Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter and the astronauts of Artemis II as they journeyed to the far side of Earth's moon .

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Celestron Nexstar 4SE (Image credit: Celestron) This is a fantastic go-to telescope with a 4-inch aperture that'll help you get quick and steady views of the moon. For more be sure to check out our Celestron Nexstar 4SE review.

Anyone with a 3D printer can also create models of the lunar surface made from LRO data, including the landing site of the historic Apollo 11 mission, which touched down in the Sea of Tranquility in July 1969.

Space.com also has a range of fantastic lunar resources to help you get to know Earth's moon! Be sure to check out our explainer article detailing everything you need to know about the moon , along with the latest news on NASA's Artemis program to return astronauts to the lunar surface and our September full moon guide .

Read more: Apollo landing sites: An observer's guide on how to spot them on the moon .

New to stargazing? No problem! Simply check out our guide to observing the lunar disk , along with our picks of the best binoculars and telescopes that'll have you exploring the wealth of craters and lunar seas scarring the near side of the moon's surface in no time.

Editor's Note: If you would like to share your astrophotography with Space.com's readers, then please send your photo(s), comments, and your name and location to spacephotos@space.com.