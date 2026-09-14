The original 'Star Wars' is coming to IMAX for the first time ever in 2027

Unless you’ve been living in a galaxy far, far away, you probably already know that 2027 marks the 50th anniversary of "Star Wars", as George Lucas’s sprawling space opera first struck theaters back on May 25, 1977.
To celebrate this milestone occasion, Disney and Lucasfilm are bringing the original Star Wars theatrical release to IMAX screens for the first time. We don't have an exact date yet, but it'll likely be just before the anniversary date in early 2027.
"Star Wars: Starfighter" — the upcoming Star Wars movie starring Ryan Gosling — will also be getting an IMAX release around the same time, as it launches on May 28, 2027.
Depending on the IMAX setups available, audiences can see the legendary space opera at official IMAX locations in either digital or physical film for its triumphant re-release on Feb. 19, 2027. This newly restored "Star Wars" print — apparently being shown without its “A New Hope” subtitle, Special Edition clutter, or CGI enhancements — will also screen at a limited number of IMAX 70mm sites.
You know what that means, right? Han will once again fire his blaster at Greedo first!
As a stellar follow-up, "Star Wars: Starfighter" will then blast off over the 50th anniversary weekend on May 28, 2027. It’s a standalone sci-fi adventure from director and producer Shawn Levy ("Real Steel," "Deadpool & Wolverine," "Stranger Things") headlined by Ryan Gosling ("Drive," "Blade Runner 2049," "Project Hail Mary").
Here, the omnipresent superstar portrays Kade Auberon, a cynical rogue confronted by his mysterious past. The eclectic cast also includes Matt Smith, Mia Goth, Aaron Pierre, Jamael Westman, Daniel Ings, Flynn Gray, and Amy Adams.
"Star Wars: Starfighter" was filmed for IMAX and shot with certified IMAX-approved digital cameras framed for IMAX screen ratios before being converted to IMAX 70mm film prints for screening in an exclusive number of IMAX venues in the U.S.
IMAX spots for "Star Wars" and "Star Wars: Starfighter" can be found online HERE.
The Star Wars IMAX rerelease is coming in early 2027. "Star Wars: Starfighter" hits theaters on May 28, 2027.
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Jeff Spry is an award-winning screenwriter and veteran freelance journalist covering TV, movies, video games, books, and comics. His work has appeared at SYFY Wire, Inverse, Collider, Bleeding Cool and elsewhere. Jeff lives in beautiful Bend, Oregon amid the ponderosa pines, classic muscle cars, a crypt of collector horror comics, and two loyal English Setters.