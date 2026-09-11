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The Star Trek franchise has hit the ripe old age of 60 this week. September 8 is the official 'Star Trek Day' and marks the anniversary of the 'Original Series', which first broadcast in 1966.

For fans of all things Star Trek, Paramount+ is the place to be with all seasons of the 'Original Series', plus the new series ' Star Trek: Strange New Worlds ', which is currently in Season 4 and hits its exciting finale on September 24.

If you travel regularly, a regional lock can cut off your Paramount+ subscription the moment you step abroad. A reliable VPN solves this instantly — masking your location so you can stream all your favorite Star Trek content without interruption, just like you’re sitting on your couch at home.

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Paul Brett Deal writer Paul Brett is a deals writer at Space, Live Science, and across the Sports and Knowledge titles at Future. Paul is a huge sci-fi fan, hooked on Star Wars from the moment he saw A New Hope in the cinema, and as part of his deals hunting role at Space, has started an unplanned (and expensive) Lego Star Wars collection.

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds | Season 4 Official Teaser | Paramount+ (CCXP Mexico 2026) - YouTube Watch On

Along with a host of online security features, a VPN lets you watch all your space and sci-fi streaming shows and movies from anywhere in the world.

A lot of exciting sci-fi series are coming in the next few months, including Star Trek: Strange New Worlds , widely considered the best new live-action Star Trek series. We're currently midway through the ten-episode season 4 of Strange New Worlds, which is streaming on Paramount+ every Thursday.

The crew of the U.S.S. Enterprise — led by Captain Christopher Pike (Anson Mount) — has embarked on another season of thrilling and emotional adventures across the stars. Rebecca Romijn, who plays Commander Una Chin-Riley in the acclaimed sci-fi series, told fans, "We're so proud of this Strange New Worlds, and we're really proud of season 4; we think it's our best season yet."

Season 5 of Strange New Worlds is set for a 2027 release on Paramount+. If you can't wait until then, you'll also find classic Star Trek shows including 'The Next Generation', 'Deep Space Nine', 'Voyager', and 'Enterprise'.

NordVPN bypasses streaming blocks while securing your connection on risky public Wi-Fi. Packed with anti-malware, an ad blocker, a password manager, and identity theft protection, it delivers fast speeds so you can stream, work, and browse safely anywhere in the world.

These NordVPN deals are live now, with prices and offers varying depending on the plan chosen and your location.

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Price history: Before today's deal, the price of the NordVPN Complete plan was $493.83 for 24 months, or $20.57 a month. It's now up to 75% off and comes with the bonus of three months free.

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