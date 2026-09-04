Trekkies honor 'Star Trek's' 60th birthday with fan events, special screenings, and a world record Vulcan salute

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Creator Gene Roddenberry's " Wagon Train To The Stars ," has certainly lived long and prospered since " Star Trek " first launched on the NBC Television Network on Sept. 8, 1966 with the hour-long debut episode titled "The Man Trap."

Since then, this hopeful space fantasy franchise flourished and grew to encompass a total of 9 live-action series, 3 animated series, and 14 feature films across six decades, inspiring multiple generations with its adventurous spirit, enduring optimism, and thoughtful humanism.

Now, as its 60th anniversary approaches, Paramount and its crew of worldwide partners are celebrating the milestone occasion with global fan events, theatrical screenings, special TV programming, and even a voyage into orbit.

Here’s a short list of some of the more notable "Star Trek" festivities planned for Earth:

Firstly, limited-release restored 4K screenings of the initial four "Star Trek" feature films will blaze across the big screen at 750 AMC, Cinemark Alamo Drafthouse, and Regal Cinemas across the country from Sept. 4-8, perfectly paired with the "Star Trek: The Original Series" episodes they were inspired by.

Each of these monumental showings will offer limited-edition "Star Trek" Enterprise popcorn buckets and cool multi-colored anniversary drink cups at most participating theaters... until they're all gobbled up!

Special 4K "Star Trek" feature films will be matched with "The Original Series" TV episodes for the very first time (Image credit: Paramount)

On Sept. 7, "Entertainment Tonight" is broadcasting an "ET Vault Unlocked" episode showcasing archival interviews with Gene Roddenberry and cast luminaries from the franchise.

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If you’re into game shows, both "The Price Is Right" and "Let’s Make a Deal" will air special "Star Trek" themed episodes Sept. 8 on CBS and Paramount+, including guest appearances by "Strange New Worlds"' Rebecca Romijn and Ethan Peck.

Not to be left out of the party, Nick at Nite delivers a marathon of "The Big Bang Theory's" most geeky “Star Trek” episodes that same day.

For fans across the pond, Trekkies can participate in a free live world record attempt on Sept. 8 at the Science Museum in London when loyal fans try to break the Guinness World Record for the most humans flashing the "Star Trek" Vulcan Salute at once!

In Tinsel Town, Gene Roddenberry’s Hollywood Walk of Fame star will receive a polished-up restored plaque on Hollywood Boulevard for the "Star Trek" creator courtesy of the Roddenberry family, the Hollywood Historic Trust and the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce.

Please beam us up a pricey Enterprise popcorn bucket! (Image credit: Regal)

Finally, and most appropriately, the European Space Agency will bring "Star Trek" up into the final frontier with ESA astronaut Sophie Adenot adorning her uniform with the Captain’s Delta badge from "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds" while aboard the International Space Station on Sept. 8, accompanied by commemorative content.

You know you want one of those $80 USS Enterprise popcorn vessels! Resistance is futile! However you celebrate "Star Trek's" anniversary, here's to another 60 years of "Star Trek"... or perhaps we should say, may it live long and prosper!