This was always the way: 'The Mandalorian and Grogu' is finally on Disney+

Click for next article

Will "The Mandalorian and Grogu" become streaming stars on Disney+?

Famed author Thomas Wolfe coined the phrase "You Can’t Go Home Again" with the title of his classic 1940 novel, and while that actually might be true in some cases, " The Mandalorian and Grogu " gets its homecoming as it arrives on Disney+ for fans today, Sept. 2, 2026.

Honestly, this is probably where the $166 million "The Mandalorian" spinoff movie should have premiered in the first place, but Disney decided to test the big screen waters with its charismatic clansman and Baby Yoda. Sadly, it came up a bit short when all the tickets were tallied, but everyone loves second chances, and we're pretty psyched to see the space fantasy back where it belongs: in the vast streaming universe.

" The Mandalorian and Grogu " was directed by Jon Favreau from a script co-written by Lucasfilm President and CCO Dave Filoni and Noah Floor ("The Book of Boba Fett"). It stars Pedro Pascal as bounty hunter Din Djarin, Sigourney Weaver as Colonel Ward, Jeremy Allen White voicing Jabba the Hutt's beefy son, Rotta, and Grogu as… Grogu.

The intergalactic duo hits Disney+ starting Sept. 2, 2026. (Image credit: Disney+)

"The evil Empire has fallen, and Imperial warlords remain scattered throughout the galaxy," states the official synopsis. "As the fledgling New Republic works to protect everything the Rebellion fought for, they have enlisted the help of legendary Mandalorian bounty hunter Din Djarin and his young apprentice Grogu.”

The adventurous sci-fi spinoff also launched on Home Video on Aug. 25 in 4K Ultra HD and Blu-ray, packed with exclusive bonus content, featurettes, and audio commentary. A Beskar Collector's Edition SteelBook release includes special deluxe packaging and collectible metal posters.

As Labor Day Weekend approaches and with current theatrical offerings this time of year pretty slim, there’s a certain sense of optimism in the galaxy far, far away that "The Mandalorian and Grogu" will perform well and attract fresh audiences that might have been sitting on the sidelines until now.

"The Mandalorian and Grogu" lands on Disney+ starting Sept. 2, 2026 (AKA right now).