After a solid but often unfocused debut in 2023, Ahsoka season 2 has finally kicked off its marketing campaign with a stellar first trailer that promises higher stakes and a much bigger scale when it premieres on Disney Plus early next year.
As part of the D23 2026 celebrations, Disney and Lucasfilm shared a first look at the long-in-the-works second season of the live-action show – set between Return of the Jedi and The Force Awakens – on August 15. Moreover, we now have a premiere date: January 20, 2027.
"Are you a Jedi... or not?" asks Anakin Skywalker, a prominent figure in the action-packed teaser trailer, after briefly appearing in Season 1 with a subtler role.
It's clear Lucasfilm and fans of the prequels wanted to see more of Hayden Christensen as the Chosen One, and series creator, director, and writer Dave Filoni — now also president and CCO at the studio — plans on delivering exactly that through both flashbacks (Who is that Jedi with a new saber design?!) and Force ghost moments.
But that's only the tip of the iceberg, as the first look at Ahsoka season 2 also has huge space battles worthy of the big screen, Imperial villain Grand Admiral Thrawn (Lars Mikkelsen) threatening the New Republic – which he refuses to acknowledge as more than Rebels – Ezra Bridger (Eman Esfandi) taking the fight to Dathomir, and Ahsoka Tano (Rosario Dawson) and Sabine Wren (Natasha Liu Bordizzo) trying to find a way back to the main galaxy.
Meanwhile, the fallen Jedi Baylan Skoll (Rory McCann) wants to uncover a lost power that could change everything. If you know, you know. Alongside the first trailer, Disney and Lucasfilm also shared a first poster with a striking visual style:
Of course, almost none of this will make sense if you haven't watched The Clone Wars and Star Wars Rebels — some of the best Star Wars TV shows around — but it's a trip we recommend embarking on if you enjoy the franchise's more mystical side and have lots of free time.
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Fran Ruiz is our resident Star Wars guy. His hunger for movies and TV series is only matched by his love for video games. He got a BA of English Studies, focusing on English Literature, from the University of Malaga, in Spain, as well as a Master's Degree in English Studies, Multilingual and Intercultural Communication. On top of writing features and other longform articles for Space.com since 2021, he is a frequent collaborator of VG247 and other gaming sites. He also serves as associate editor over at Star Wars News Net and its sister site, Movie News Net.