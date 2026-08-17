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Star Wars: Ahsoka Season 2 | Teaser Trailer | Streaming January 20 on Disney+ - YouTube Watch On

After a solid but often unfocused debut in 2023, Ahsoka season 2 has finally kicked off its marketing campaign with a stellar first trailer that promises higher stakes and a much bigger scale when it premieres on Disney Plus early next year.

As part of the D23 2026 celebrations, Disney and Lucasfilm shared a first look at the long-in-the-works second season of the live-action show – set between Return of the Jedi and The Force Awakens – on August 15. Moreover, we now have a premiere date: January 20, 2027.

"Are you a Jedi... or not?" asks Anakin Skywalker, a prominent figure in the action-packed teaser trailer, after briefly appearing in Season 1 with a subtler role.

(Image credit: Disney / Lucasfilm)

It's clear Lucasfilm and fans of the prequels wanted to see more of Hayden Christensen as the Chosen One, and series creator, director, and writer Dave Filoni — now also president and CCO at the studio — plans on delivering exactly that through both flashbacks (Who is that Jedi with a new saber design?!) and Force ghost moments.

But that's only the tip of the iceberg, as the first look at Ahsoka season 2 also has huge space battles worthy of the big screen, Imperial villain Grand Admiral Thrawn (Lars Mikkelsen) threatening the New Republic – which he refuses to acknowledge as more than Rebels – Ezra Bridger (Eman Esfandi) taking the fight to Dathomir , and Ahsoka Tano (Rosario Dawson) and Sabine Wren (Natasha Liu Bordizzo) trying to find a way back to the main galaxy.

Meanwhile, the fallen Jedi Baylan Skoll (Rory McCann) wants to uncover a lost power that could change everything. If you know, you know. Alongside the first trailer, Disney and Lucasfilm also shared a first poster with a striking visual style:

(Image credit: Disney / Lucasfilm)

Of course, almost none of this will make sense if you haven't watched The Clone Wars and Star Wars Rebels — some of the best Star Wars TV shows around — but it's a trip we recommend embarking on if you enjoy the franchise's more mystical side and have lots of free time.