'The Mandalorian and Grogu' finally blasts onto Disney+ next month

Click for next article

"The Mandalorian and Grogu" chart a course onto Disney+ in September.

Despite our love for little "Baby Yoda", " The Mandalorian and Grogu " wasn't the thrilling "Star Wars" feature film to drag fans back to theaters when it dropped back in May. It wasn't bad, but it felt more like a TV special than a cinematic event.

But now the $166 million space opera — recruited from the Disney+ series that ran for three seasons from 2019-2023 — is now about to enter Earth orbit and finally land in the streaming sphere when it hits Disney+ starting Sept. 2, 2026. Will this be the way?

Directed by Jon Favreau and starring Pedro Pascal as the laconic bounty hunter clad in his stylish Beskar armor and also featuring that pint-sized alien dynamo formally known as Baby Yoda, "The Mandalorian and Grogu" was the first big-screen "Star Wars" movie in seven years since 2019's " Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker ."

Could the underperforming spinoff film become a surprise hit with general streaming audiences since that's where the characters were born, or has the dynamic duo's time come and gone?

Will Mando and Grogu be welcomed home to Disney+ on September 2? (Image credit: Disney+)

"The evil Empire has fallen, and Imperial warlords remain scattered throughout the galaxy," states the official synopsis. "As the fledgling New Republic works to protect everything the Rebellion fought for, they have enlisted the help of legendary Mandalorian bounty hunter Din Djarin and his young apprentice Grogu."

While some fans would have potentially welcomed a fourth season of "The Mandalorian" — which is where this cobbled-together feature was derived from — the majority of disgruntled "Star Wars" acolytes were still wincing from the series' lackluster third outing (yes, we're staring at you, Jack Black and Lizzo!).

As they say, time heals all wounds, and despite disappointing reviews and fan reactions, the movie did manage to scrape together $345 million worldwide. Now that it's coming back to its streaming home, perhaps all will be forgiven? We're certainly willing to give it another shot or a fair first screening. How about you?

Signup to our newsletter Follow us on Google

Also starring Sigourney Weaver and Jeremy Allen White, "The Mandalorian and Grogu" steers its way back onto Disney+ beginning on Sept. 2, 2026.