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SpaceX Crew-13 astronaut launch live updates: NASA says weather 60% 'GO' for Oct. 1 liftoff

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SpaceX will launch its next astronaut crew for NASA, the Crew-13 mission, no earlier than 11:10 a.m. EDT (1510 GMT) on Thursday, Oct. 1, 2026 on a mission to the International Space Station.

Four Crew-13 astronauts will launch to the ISS on a Falcon 9 rocket and the Crew Dragon Grace spacecraft to begin a six-month mission in orbit. They will dock at the ISS about 8 hours after liftoff. You can watch the mission live here and see our complete coverage with countdown and docking updates.

Crew-13 launch livestream | SpaceX | Falcon 9 | ISS

Watch Live! SpaceX launches Crew-13 to the International Space Station - YouTube Watch Live! SpaceX launches Crew-13 to the International Space Station - YouTube
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SpaceX, NASA 1 day away from Crew-13 launch after delays

SpaceX&#039;s Crew Dragon Grace on the launch pad for Crew-13 launch to ISS.

(Image credit: SpaceX)

SpaceX and NASA are T-1 day and counting until the launch of their SpaceX Crew-13 astronaut crew to the International Space Station. Liftoff is scheduled for 11:10 a.m. EDT (1510 GMT) on Thursday, Oct. 1, from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida.

Check out our "What time is SpaceX's Crew-13 astronaut launch guide" if you're looking for details on when and how to watch the launch live.

At 5 p.m. EDT (2100 GMT), NASA and SpaceX will hold a prelaunch press conference, which you'll be able to watch here.

NASA's SpaceX Crew-13 Prelaunch News Conference (Sept. 30, 2026) - YouTube NASA's SpaceX Crew-13 Prelaunch News Conference (Sept. 30, 2026) - YouTube
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Crew-13 will launch NASA astronauts Jessica Watkins, Luke Delaney and crewmates Josh Kutryk ( of Canada) and Sergey Teteryatnikov (of Russia) on a six-month mission to the International Space Station. They will join three core members of the station's Expedition 75 crew, already aboard the station, as well as the four soon-to-depart meembers of NASA's Crew-12 astronauts, who will soon return to Earth on their own SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule.

Weather trackers are forecasting a 60% chance of good conditions for Thursday's launch, according to NASA.

The four Crew-13 astronauts successfully performed a dress rehearsal for launch day on Tuesday (Sept. 29), setting the stage for Thursday's liftoff.

Space.com will provide live coverage of SpaceX's Crew-13 launch, from liftoff to docking, on Oct. 1, with coverage coming in from our entire team, including Spaceflight Writer Josh Dinner, who is at NASA's Kennedy Space Center and Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in person. Be sure to tune in!

Tariq Malik
Tariq Malik

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