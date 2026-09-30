SpaceX Crew-13 astronaut launch live updates: NASA says weather 60% 'GO' for Oct. 1 liftoff

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SpaceX, NASA 1 day away from Crew-13 launch after delays

(Image credit: SpaceX)

SpaceX and NASA are T-1 day and counting until the launch of their SpaceX Crew-13 astronaut crew to the International Space Station. Liftoff is scheduled for 11:10 a.m. EDT (1510 GMT) on Thursday, Oct. 1, from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida.

Check out our " What time is SpaceX's Crew-13 astronaut launch guide " if you're looking for details on when and how to watch the launch live.

At 5 p.m. EDT (2100 GMT), NASA and SpaceX will hold a prelaunch press conference, which you'll be able to watch here.

NASA's SpaceX Crew-13 Prelaunch News Conference (Sept. 30, 2026) - YouTube Watch On

Crew-13 will launch NASA astronauts Jessica Watkins, Luke Delaney and crewmates Josh Kutryk ( of Canada) and Sergey Teteryatnikov (of Russia) on a six-month mission to the International Space Station . They will join three core members of the station's Expedition 75 crew, already aboard the station, as well as the four soon-to-depart meembers of NASA's Crew-12 astronauts, who will soon return to Earth on their own SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule.

Weather trackers are forecasting a 60% chance of good conditions for Thursday's launch, according to NASA .

The four Crew-13 astronauts successfully performed a dress rehearsal for launch day on Tuesday (Sept. 29), setting the stage for Thursday's liftoff.

Space.com will provide live coverage of SpaceX's Crew-13 launch, from liftoff to docking, on Oct. 1, with coverage coming in from our entire team, including Spaceflight Writer Josh Dinner , who is at NASA's Kennedy Space Center and Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in person. Be sure to tune in!