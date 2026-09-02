On this day in space! Sept. 2, 2016: Rosetta spacecraft finds long-lost Philae lander on Comet 67P after 2-year search
The European Space Agency's Philae lander made history as the first ever to soft-land on a comet. Then it disappeared.
On Sept. 2, 2016, the European Space Agency finally located Philae, its long-lost comet lander. Philae was a spacecraft about the size of a washing machine, and it was dropped off at Comet 67P by another spacecraft named Rosetta in November 2014.
But when Philae's landing harpoons failed to deploy, it bounced all over the comet before tumbling into a shady place where its solar panels couldn't collect enough light. Philae did transmit some data to Rosetta while using the last of its batteries after the landing, and it occasionally made contact for months after the crash.
Rosetta kept looking for Philae by flying around Comet 67P and taking photos. It took Rosetta almost two years to find Philae. A photo taken on Sept. 2, 2016 showed little Philae lying on its side in a dark, rocky crevice.
Why it mattered
Locating Philae's grave finally gave the European Space Agency some closure less than a month before Rosetta's mission came to an end with an epic crash landing on Comet 67/P.
The European Space Agency's Rosetta mission was an ambitious project. It was the first mission ever to successfully land a probe on the surface of a comet to understand how the icy objects change as they travel through the solar system (although, NASA's Deep Impact mission did intentionally crash into a comet on July 4, 2005, it did not make soft, controlled landing).
The moment of truth occured on Nov. 12, 2014, when Philae touched down on the surface of Comet 67P/Churyumov-Gerasimenko (we'll call it 67P for short) after a day-long descent that some scientists had dubbed the "seven hours of terror."
While Philae succeeded in its attempt to make the first-ever soft landing on a comet (Philae actually landed 3 times after bouncing twice), and even snapped photos of the surface, its exact location was unknown. Philae failed to fire a set of harpoons to anchor it into the surface of Comet 67P, and while Rosetta did manage to track the lander after its first bounce, it lost track shortly thereafter.
Breaking space news, the latest updates on rocket launches, skywatching events and more!
Philae was a solar-powered lander, equipped with a suite of 10 instruments (and even a drill) to study comet 67P up close. But because it ultimated ended up in a shadowy crevasse on its side, it couldn't generate the power needed for prolonged science observations. Its onboard batteries ran out after just 60 hours. But despite that truncated lifetime, Philae made several key discoveries – including detecting organics on 67P, mission scientists said.
Fortunately, the Rosetta mission team had plenty of time to search for Philae.
Rosetta circled comet 67P for another 22 months, snapping more than 80,000 images in all as it studied the icy object while also searching for Philae. By luck, Rosetta managed to find Philae just weeks before its mission ended with its own landing on the comet on Sept. 30, 2014.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
Hanneke Weitering is a multimedia journalist in the Pacific Northwest reporting on the future of aviation at FutureFlight.aero and Aviation International News and was previously the Editor for Spaceflight and Astronomy news here at Space.com. As an editor with over 10 years of experience in science journalism she has previously written for Scholastic Classroom Magazines, MedPage Today and The Joint Institute for Computational Sciences at Oak Ridge National Laboratory. After studying physics at the University of Tennessee in her hometown of Knoxville, she earned her graduate degree in Science, Health and Environmental Reporting (SHERP) from New York University. Hanneke joined the Space.com team in 2016 as a staff writer and producer, covering topics including spaceflight and astronomy. She currently lives in Seattle, home of the Space Needle, with her cat and two snakes. In her spare time, Hanneke enjoys exploring the Rocky Mountains, basking in nature and looking for dark skies to gaze at the cosmos.
- Tariq Malik Editor-in-Chief